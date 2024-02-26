Following a rent dispute, Tattersall’s original Northeast Minneapolis cocktail room will close at the end of the year

Tattersall Distilling’s cocktail room in Northeast Minneapolis, the first of its kind in the state, will close at the end of 2024.

The company’s distilling operations — which largely moved to a new production facility in River Falls, Wis., in 2021 — will remain fully operational. The River Falls distillery also includes a full restaurant, bar and event space, which are all unaffected.

Tattersall is also looking at options to reopen a cocktail room elsewhere in Minneapolis, co-founder Jon Kriedler said in a statement.

Kreidler declined an interview Monday but offered a written statement via a representative. Tattersall co-founder Dan Oskey, a longtime Twin Cities bar maven, also could not be reached for comment.

The closure of the Northeast Minneapolis space comes after a dispute between Tattersall and its landlord over $120,000 in allegedly unpaid rent, which almost resulted in the pioneering distillery being evicted last month.

In the statement provided to the Pioneer Press, Kriedler said the rent payment had indeed been made but that it “did not go to our landlord due to its IT system having been hacked.”

In a conversation with MSP Magazine, which first reported the news, Kriedler described the hack as an impersonation scam, in which he paid rent into an account he believed belonged to the landlord but in fact did not.

Both Tattersall and its landlord are working with law enforcement and insurance to recover the payment, Kriedler said. But as a condition of the agreement to halt the eviction proceedings, Tattersall agreed to not renew its lease when it expires at the end of the year.

Tattersall opened in Northeast Minneapolis in 2015, the year after the Minnesota state legislature authorized craft distilleries to run cocktail rooms to serve their own products.

However, the state continued to regulate production volumes and direct-to-consumer sales of bottled spirits in cocktail rooms, so Tattersall ultimately shifted much of its operation to a new 75,000 square-foot facility in Wisconsin in 2021.

Tattersall isn’t closing up shop in Northeast Minneapolis till the end of the year, though, so there’s still plenty of time to visit.

“We look forward to making the most of our 10th and final year in our original home and are excited to see what the future brings!” Kriedler said in the statement.

