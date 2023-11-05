Following SCOTUS hearing, legal challenges may not be over for Kevin Lindke, James Freed

Port Huron City Manager James Freed, left, and local social media figure Kevin Lindke, each shown before the iconic U.S. Supreme Court steps, were the subjects of a First Amendment case heard by SCOTUS on Halloween.

Though starkly different in circumstance and as people, the lexicon that James Freed and Kevin Lindke tap into when they talk about each other is remarkably similar.

Whether they were wielding accusations of defamation and lying or weighing their role in determining a new test in the limits of free speech, the respective Port Huron city manager and local social media figure increasingly became embroiled in a public battle of rhetoric in the run-up to a hearing before the U.S. Supreme Court last Tuesday.

Theirs was one of two cases taken up by the nation’s highest court over public officials blocking constituents on social media. Port Huron’s stemmed from Lindke’s 2020 federal complaint against Freed, claiming the administrator violated his First Amendment rights blocking him for comments critical of the city’s response to COVID-19.

Ultimately, neither that initial lawsuit nor Lindke’s 2021 appeal was successful — a lack of litigant success among multiple other complaints in the last three years that Freed often references. But as they wait for a SCOTUS decision next year, they’ve each signaled other potential legal challenges could be mounting, further entangling the two.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Lindke said he expected to pursue a defamation lawsuit against Freed in a matter of days over remarks the city manager made about him in media interviews about the SCOTUS case. As of Friday, nothing had been filed

“The only way to really confront them is through litigation. There’s no mediation. There’s no calling James up and saying, ‘Hey, man, let’s sit down and talk and work out our differences,’” he said.

Port Huron City Manager James Freed addresses staff on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at the Municipal Office Center to announce the promotion of one long-time official to deputy city manager and the introduction of a new full-time director of health and safety.

“I just read another one on NPR,” Lindke added. “He keeps saying that I have been going to jail, I’m in and out of jail for stalking. … And he keeps saying that, and the thing is, it’s just not true. The record doesn’t support that.”

Meanwhile, Freed has spoken publicly at City Council meetings and in interviews about broader concerns with Lindke targeting officials — including with accusations about himself on Lindke's popular Facebook page and in other capacities — alleging early Wednesday that his followers routinely “believe a host of lies” that “have people slandering and defaming you.”

“This man has said terrible things that are all untrue, and he knows they’re untrue and he continues to do it. So, I’m not going to sit there and just have it said on live TV,” Freed said. “We’re going to confront it. We’ll confront the lies. We’ll confront the defamation, and we’ll see what happens in the next couple of weeks in the court system if Kevin Lindke or his parents get sued.”

When asked if that meant a lawsuit of his own, Freed clarified: “We’ll hold Kevin accountable and those who help facilitate his ability to do these things.”

What speech are public officials entitled to?

Transcripts from Tuesday’s SCOTUS hearing showed justices weighing a range of minutiae over Lindke’s original claims — from when a Facebook page that began as a private account becomes a public sphere to what activity constitutes a state action on an official's account.

The arguments for Freed and Lindke’s camps mirrored those as they have since the case was first picked up last spring.

Freed says the Facebook page, which has long since been deleted, was personal, comprising mainly of personal material, like photos of his daughter and the late family dog.

“We feel very strongly that we’re in a good position,” he said Wednesday. “This was not a public page, and I have the right to protect my family from potential criminals and stalkers who are coming after my family. … I did not block him because of the content of what he posted. I blocked him for who he is. I received the briefings that no one else does. I know what this guy has done.”

Lindke and his attorneys have maintained the widest possible scope to allow comments and access to officials online best upheld free speech rights.

Port Huron City Manager James Freed stands on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court at the end of October in Washington, D.C.

On Tuesday, Lindke recalled the “vigorous” line of questioning from the court, adding, “I have my personal opinion (on the likely outcome). But I’ll save that for now. I’ve said this in just about every interview. Just getting this case to the Supreme Court, that’s a win for me. … No matter what, we’re just going to get some framework.”

Some of Tuesday’s questioning called into question the chilling effect of the speech of public officials online that a SCOTUS ruling may have. And in some respects, that's affect has already begun, as local agencies close comments entirely to posts on social media.

In addition to deleting his public Facebook, Freed has maintained his accounts on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, as private.

Even as he grows more outspoken publicly, including over another circuit court suit against a professional managers’ organization he believes defamed him, Freed has advocated for the millions in public positions who would be affected if a SCOTUS result meant tightened parameters on how officials can share details from their personal and professional life online.

In their battle of words, Lindke drew a distinction between what public speech he believed he could get away with versus Freed. He had “more latitude to say some of the things that I say,” he said, whereas the city manager “should measure his words more.”

Kevin Lindke is seated in St. Clair County Circuit Court in September 2020, unsuccessfully contesting a city election commission decision that rejected his elligibility to run for Port Huron mayor.

More on Lindke's civil, criminal record amid speech claims

Freed is far from Lindke’s only target for litigation.

He’s taken both county sheriff’s and court officials to federal court — some complaints that fell short — and filed another lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the city of Port Huron on Oct. 24 this year. That complaint, which also lists Assistant Police Chief Brian Kerrigan as a defendant, alleges his First Amendment and Fourth Amendment rights were violated when he was removed from a May 2022 City Council meeting.

In March of this year, Lindke also filed a suit against the creator of a now-defunct website, KevinLindke.com, that initially published details alleging Lindke exercised influence over his mother in her 2022 primary bid for state House. Months later, this summer, he filed another against St. Clair County Board Chairman Jeff Bohm and other St. Clair-based defendants over claims of defamation from fliers about that website that he alleged were passed out in town.

Both were in St. Clair County Circuit Court.

At the 2022 meeting he was removed from and at others since, Lindke has been critical of Port Huron council members during public comment for not investigating supposed conduct issues in Freed’s personal life — allegations that the city manager and council members have publicly replied to, dispelling them.

Lindke has also referenced those conduct allegations on Facebook and his “Through My Eyes” page. In past interviews, he’s questioned why cease-and-desist and civil action had never been taken if his accusations were false.

It's Lindke, however, who has taken some steps in reply to public statements about him from Freed.

After the official talked about Lindke and the SCOTUS case in an interview on WPHM radio in September, Lindke sent him a letter, demanding a retraction for statements claiming Lindke had stalked people, a formal apology, and an assurance that such statements wouldn’t be repeated.

In a reply soon after, Freed stood by his statements that he believed Lindke stalked and harassed individuals, that he’d spent time in jail for violating personal projection orders, and that he was currently facing assault-related charges.

Kevin Lindke snaps a selfie before the U.S. Supreme Court building in late October in Washington, D.C.

The city manager repeated similar statements in a WPHM interview last Monday, calling Lindke an indiviudal "who is notorious for stalking and harassing men and women in our community.”

Lindke has faced a variety of charges in the past two decades — something he and his followers have been open about — ranging from traffic violations to assault-related offenses. Not all of those charges stuck. Several were dismissed or reduced. His previous convictions include retail fraud, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, malicious destruction of personal property and a charge from Arizona for possession of a forgery device.

After a 2021 arrest, Lindke faced unlawful posting of a message and cyberbullying, pleaing down to using computers to commit a crime, in connection to online posts about the mother of his daughter and a relative. In those, Lindke has said he never made physical threats of violence and that much of his time in jail was spent over contempt of court offenses.

He's also currently headed for trial over assault misdemeanors related to an altercation at a county meeting last June, and he’s said he believes he was the one assaulted.

Although Freed referenced “numerous” PPOs against Lindke, not all order requests have stuck.

Bohm took one out against him this summer in Macomb County.

St. Clair County Clerk Angie Waters said there’ve been five PPO filings against Lindke since the beginning of 2021. Only one was granted. He himself has petitioned for two protection orders, both of which were denied; one of those respondants was Bohm.

