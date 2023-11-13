Following setbacks, owners of new downtown barcade hope to open doors by Black Friday

Bigg Time Arcade, a collaboration between Ernie Biggs and The Big Slice, is set to open at 301 Park Central East in Downtown Springfield.

Following several months of delays, Springfield's new "adult-geared arcade" is looking to open its doors later this month.

A collaboration between Ernie Biggs and The Big Slice, Bigg Time Arcade is located at 301 Park Central East, formerly Vintage Dance Lounge. Co-owner and operator Collin Saddler said the team hopes to have the barcade open by Black Friday.

Bigg Time Arcade owners Matt Faucett (left), Collin Saddler (center), and Levi Grant talk about the new "adult-geared arcade" coming to downtown at 301 Park Central East, formerly Vintage Dance Lounge.

The nearly 5,000-square-foot arcade will include a full The Big Slice menu, a bar, three TruGolf simulators, pinball machines and several other traditional arcade games like Skee-Ball and a basketball machine.

The arcade will seat roughly 75 to 100 people and be available for party rentals. Co-owner and operator Matt Faucett said he hopes to host golf and pinball tournaments and leagues.

Arcade games at Bigg Time Arcade, a collaboration between Ernie Biggs and The Big Slice, at 301 Park Central East in Downtown Springfield.

Business hours have yet to be finalized but Faucett said he expects to be open at least five days a week from lunch to "close." While the space is geared toward adults, the business will be family-friendly. Saddler said around 8 p.m., the arcade and bar will only be open to adults 21 and up to cater to the nightlife crowd.

Located right on Park Central East, there is no immediate parking in front of Bigg Time Arcade, but Saddler said there is plenty of parking in a lot directly behind it.

Greta Cross is the trending topics reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on X and Instagram @gretacrossphoto. Story idea? Email her at gcross@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: TrueGolf, pinball and pizza: Bigg Time Arcade to open downtown soon