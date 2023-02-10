DUDLEY — After a half-hour standoff with a large police presence in the area of Chase Avenue, a man who earlier fired shots in the air was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault and disturbing the peace.

At 11:45 a.m. Dudley police responded to a disturbance where a man left the area with a black gun, according to a statement from Dudley Police Chief Marek Karlowicz.

After police located a vehicle and attempting to stop it, the vehicle failed to stop and police engaged in a brief pursuit.

The man returned to the Chase Avenue area and is alleged to have exited the vehicle and "began shooting in the air," authorities said.

Officers established a perimeter and received assistance from Webster, Oxford, Douglas and state police, according to Karlowicz.

Webster officers were able to communicate with the man and establish negotiations that lasted about 30 minutes.

The man eventually surrendered and was arrested. He was taken to the Dudley Police Department, where he is being held.

He is charged with assault on a family or household member, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a firearm without a license, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, threatening to commit a crime, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, speeding, a marked lanes violation, two counts of failure to yield and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

Police did not publicly identify the man.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Following standoff in Dudley, man arrested for firing shots in the open