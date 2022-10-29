Following testimony, mayor awaits verdict

Oct. 29—WAPAKONETA — An Auglaize County jury tasked with determining the fate of Wapakoneta Mayor Tom Stinebaugh, charged with 11 felony and misdemeanor charges alleging theft in office, conflict of interest and having an unlawful interest in public contracts, deliberated into the evening hours Friday before calling it a day.

The jurors agreed to return at 9 a.m. Saturday to resume their deliberations on counts against the mayor that include a third-degree felony count of theft in office and fourth degree felony charges of having an unlawful interest in public contracts. The mayor also faced five misdemeanor charges counts of conflict of interest.

The 12-member panel deliberated for five hours Friday and failed to reach a verdict.

Special prosecutors from the office of Attorney General Dave Yost throughout the trial have claimed the mayor engaged in nepotism when he appointed his brother as acting chief of the Wapakoneta Fire Department and assisted a business owned by his sister in receiving contract work for the city.

He was also alleged to have illegally entered into a contract through his private business to do work for a company who had been lured through a financial incentive package to locate in Ohio and to have personally benefited when the City of Wapakoneta, at his instruction, installed a sewer line to service a home he was constructing on Fairfield Drive in 2018.

Mayor's testimony concludes trial

Stinebaugh was the final witness in the week-long trial. Taking the stand Friday morning he maintained his innocence on all charges.

He echoed earlier testimony that the appointment of his brother, Anthony, as acting fire chief was nothing more than a continuation of past practices within the city and that his involvement in the negotiation of a financial incentive package for Golden Fresh Farms "strictly cosmetic" and "non-existent."

Stinebaugh said he came to do work, through his private business, for Golden Fresh Farms when he was approached by one of the owners of the business who told him, "I can't find anyone to construct the office" portion of the greenhouse structure.

Story continues

He also denied any involvement in the discussions that led a contract for signage for a community-wide event in 2019 going to a business formerly owned by his sister.

In her closing argument to jurors, Special Prosecutor Laura Dezort said Stinebaugh had been interviewed by representatives of the Ohio Ethics Committee following alleged illegalities early in his tenure as mayor. Dezort said that despite the knowledge he was under investigation Stinebaugh continued to engage in suspect dealings as mayor.

She asked jurors to hold him accountable for what she described as a series of poor decisions.

Following his indictment in August of 2021, Stinebaugh was suspended from his duties as mayor by a three-judge panel appointed by Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor.

If found guilty of any of the six felony charges against him Stinebaugh would be barred from holding public office, under provisions spelled out in Section 29.61.o1 of the Ohio Revised Code. That ban would also be applicable during any appeal process.