Following thrift store closures, a popular antique business is closing one store

The greater Wichita antiquing and thrifting market has taken another hit.

Paramount East Antique Mall in Augusta is closing.

April 30 will be the last day in business for the store at 10187 U.S. 54 in Augusta, which is one of three Paramount antique malls.

The other two stores will remain open and are not in danger of closing.

“We look forward to continuing to provide Wichita with a unique shopping experience for many years to come,” said COO Madison Barnes in a statement.

Barnes is the daughter of co-owner Cynthia Branch and recently was named COO.

“It’s unfortunate that we have had to make this decision after so many years in business in Butler County,” Branch said in the statement. “The cost of doing business in this post-Covid world has been challenging.”

Branch listed property tax increases, insurance and other expenses as too much even for a successful store such as Paramount.

The statement said the other Paramount stores, the original west store at 13200 U.S. 54 and Paramount Marketplace at 13th and Woodlawn, will try to accommodate dealers from Augusta who would like to remain in business.

This news follows other reports of resale shops closing. The Economy Corner in downtown Wichita, which was in business since 1960, was an especially popular one. All of the Wichita DAV stores closed in September following financial issues.

The original Paramount store opened in 1999. The east store opened in 2011, and the marketplace opened in 2016.

“We thank our loyal customers, our dedicated dealers and our amazing staff,” Branch said, “for everything they have done to make Paramount East Antique Mall all it could be.”