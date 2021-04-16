Following uproar, White House says it will raise this year's cap on refugee admissions - but not yet

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles Davis
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
GettyImages 1168294448
'Immigrants and Refugees Welcome' signage outside Central Presbyterian Church in Atlanta, Georgia on July 27, 2019. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

  • President Joe Biden will set an increased cap on refugee admissions by May 15, the White House said.

  • That comes after the Biden administration earlier suggested it was sticking with President Trump's cap of 15,000.

  • The White House faced pushback from refugee advocates and congressional Democrats for breaking a promise.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The White House capped a confusing day of inconsistent messaging on refugees by saying President Joe Biden will set a new, higher goal for admissions by this time next month.

Earlier, the news was bleak for victims of war and repression seeking to start a new life in the United States: 15,000 cap on refugees. In an emergency directive sent to Congress on Friday, the president said that was the maximum number of refugees - the lowest in four decades - that he would commit to resettling in the current fiscal year, which ends September 30.

"Should 15,000 admissions... be reached prior to the end of the fiscal year and the emergency refugee situation persists, a subsequent Presidential Determination may be issued to increase admissions, as appropriate," the document said.

That was a significant departure from the 62,500 that Biden announced he would resettle soon after taking office, with reports that the White House feared the "political optics" of refugee resettlement amid the surge in asylum-seekers at the southern border.

Sunil Varghese, director of the International Refugee Assistance Project, said in a statement that it was "disappointing and highly unusual to see the administration backtrack on its proposal to increase refugee admissions overall." The group said the White House should fill the 15,000 slots immediately and then raise the admissions cap up to what it initially promised - a door left open by the directive itself.

Sen. Bob Menendez, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was also livid. The White House, he said, by failing to raise the cap had "not only stymied the number of refugees permitted entrance into the United States, but also it has prevented the Department of State from admitting vetted refugees currently waiting in the system."

A new low on refugees

The Biden administration is currently on track to admit the fewest number of refugees in modern history, with only 2,050 admitted halfway through the 2021 fiscal year, according to an analysis by the International Rescue Committee. That, advocates concede, is a product of the last administration, which left the refugee resettlement program "decimated" as part of an agenda to drastically limit the legal avenues for immigrating to the US.

But a cap on refugee admissions is not a floor, which left many Democrats and their voters confused as to why, logistical challenges or not, the White House was tying itself to the same low number set by the administration it replaced.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan did not help clarify the matter. "America needs to rebuild our refugee resettlement program," he said in a post on Twitter. "We will use all 15,000 slots under the new Determination and work with Congress on increasing admissions and building back to the numbers to which we've committed."

But what commitment? The administration has said it would like to admit as many as 125,000 refugees in the next fiscal year. It was left ambiguous whether Sullivan was referring to that or Biden's commitment for here and now.

The confusion, clarified

To muddy things further, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters Friday afternoon, said Biden "remains committed to raising the cap." And she said, specifically, that the number by October would be 62,500.

But Psaki, too, would backtrack. In a statement issued later Friday evening, she conceded that Biden's position on refugee admissions had been "the subject of some confusion." She then outlined the latest stance. "Given the decimated refugee admissions program we inherited, and burdens on the Office of Refugee Resettlement, his initial goal of 62,500 seems unlikely."

Again, though: a cap is a cap, not a floor, and there is no legal requirement for an administration to meet it if logistics do not allow for it.

Psaki portrayed Biden's Friday directive as merely a stopgap measure that would allow for the resettlement of refugees who had been prohibited from entry by the last president, such as those from Iraq. Left unanswered, however, is just how many refugees this administration will try to accept this year. On that question, confusion lingers - but we should have a definitive answer, Psaki said, "by May 15."

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: cdavis@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Dozens Of House Democrats Urge Joe Biden To Lift Cap On Refugee Admissions

    The president could change the "draconian and discriminatory" policy with the flick of a pen, Democratic lawmakers said in a letter.

  • There's No Doubt That These Are the 40 Toughest Movie Characters of All Time

    From Ellen Ripley and Furiosa to Leonidas and Adonis Creed, we count down the most hard-nosed heroes (and vengeful villains) in film history. Whatever it may be, toughness in a movie character has one characteristic that stands out above all else: you know it when you see it. From animated movies, to sci-fi thrillers, to films inspired by real events and people, these are the toughest movie characters of all time.

  • Democrats Criticize Joe Biden Over Low Refugee Admissions Announcement

    Biden is going back on a campaign promise by maintaining Trump's policy on refugee admissions into the United States.

  • Canada's immigration initiative for Hong Kong residents receives over 500 applications early on

    In November, the Canadian government said it would make it easier for Hong Kong youth to study and work in Canada in response to new security rules imposed by China on the former British colony. "In the first three weeks that the program was open (Feb. 8 to Feb. 28), IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) received 503 applications for work permits and 10 applications for work permit extensions," press secretary Alexander Cohen said in an emailed statement.

  • 'Incoherent': Democrats, Advocates Baffled By Biden Argument On Refugees

    Historically, the U.S. has been able to work with various political situations, backlogs and surges from vulnerable populations without an issue.

  • After criticism, Biden says he will raise U.S. cap on refugee admissions

    WILMINGTON, Delaware (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Saturday he will raise the cap on the number of refugees admitted this year to the United States, a day after he drew criticism from Democratic lawmakers for agreeing to keep the historically low figure in place. Biden signed an order on Friday extending a 15,000 refugee admissions cap issued by his predecessor Donald Trump through the end of September. In signing the order, Biden shelved a plan announced in February to increase the cap to 62,500.

  • UPDATE 1-Pandemic destroyed fewer U.S. businesses than feared, Fed study shows

    Fewer than 200,000 businesses in the United States may have failed during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lighter toll than initially feared and one that may have had relatively little impact on unemployment, according to Federal Reserve research. The figure contrasts with the early forecasts that the pandemic would leave America's "Main Street" desolate as well as with polls that continue to show large percentages of U.S. small business owners are worried about their survival. Perhaps 600,000 businesses, most of them small firms, fail in any given year, and U.S. central bank researchers estimated that from March 2020 through February of this year the figure has been perhaps a quarter to a third higher.

  • GM, LG Energy Solution to build 2nd U.S. battery plant in Tennessee

    DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co and South Korean joint-venture partner LG Energy Solution on Friday said they will build a second U.S. battery cell manufacturing plant, revealing plans for a $2.3 billion factory in Spring Hill, Tennessee. The planned 2.8 million-square-foot plant, scheduled to open in late 2023, will employ 1,300 people and will have production capacity of about 35 gigawatt-hours, similar to the companies' Ultium Cells joint-venture plant in Lordstown, Ohio, as they move to respond to the growing demand in the electric vehicle market. The plant's capacity would enable it to supply battery packs for more than 500,000 electric vehicles a year.

  • The Whitest Paint Ever Could Block the Sun and Cool Earth

    It might make your air conditioner obsolete.

  • Democrats condemn Biden's reversal on refugee cap as 'cruel' and 'unacceptable'

    The Biden administration faced swift criticism on Friday after it was reported that it would no longer raise the United States' refugee cap from the historic low set by the Trump administration. Rather than stick to its pledge to welcome more than 60,000 refugees, rather than the 15,000 maximum set by former President Donald Trump, the White House will instead keep the target of refugee admissions at the lower level. Democrats and advocacy groups condemned the news as "cruel" and "unacceptable," and noted that the Biden administration was using the same justification that Trump did. Completely and utterly unacceptable. Biden promised to welcome immigrants, and people voted for him based on that promise. Upholding the xenophobic and racist policies of the Trump admin, incl the historically low + plummeted refugee cap, is flat out wrong. Keep your promise. https://t.co/A82xYf1XpR — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 16, 2021 Biden's team is using the same rationale to justify a historically low refugee cap as Trump's did, pointing to the large influx of asylum-seekers (which are not the same). At left, what a Biden official told @KannoYoungs today; at right, what a Trump official told me in 2018. pic.twitter.com/26PDfh3rM2 — Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) April 16, 2021 Biden keeps the Trump / Stephen Miller refugee cap. Genuinely curious to hear Biden allies explain how what was “racist” and “cruel” under Trump is now enlightened and humane. https://t.co/1kRFNqbiqg — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) April 16, 2021 Reuters reports the decision "appears to have been tied to concerns over the optics of admitting more refugees at a time of rising numbers of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border in recent months." An official reportedly told Reuters the administration doesn't want to look too "soft" or "too open." Though officials are reportedly arguing that migrants seeking asylum have overwhelmed the system, "refugees are processed differently in the U.S. immigration system than asylum seekers," writes Reuters. While the administration took heat from many angles, it found support from former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, who was the architect of many of the Trump administration's harshest immigration policies, including the all-time-lowest refugee cap. Miller argued it made sense and said the refugee cap should actually "be reduced to ZERO." More stories from theweek.comThe question that will decide the Chauvin case5 colossally funny cartoons about Biden's infrastructure planCongress is in the midst of its longest stretch without a publicly confirmed positive COVID-19 test

  • Makeup Artists Agree: These Are the Best Foundations for Asian Skin Tones

    Find your perfect match.

  • Conservative U.S. House Republicans to form 'America First' caucus

    Conservative House of Representatives Republicans plan to form an "America First" caucus to promote the policies of ex-President Donald Trump and said on Friday the group would soon release a policy platform. The platform promotes "a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions" and advocates for infrastructure with aesthetic value that "befits the progeny of European architecture," Punchbowl News reported on Friday. Republican lawmakers Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar are involved in the caucus, Representative Louie Gohmert, who is considering joining, confirmed to reporters.

  • U.S. has new intel that Manafort friend Kilimnik gave Trump campaign data to Russia

    Paul Manafort was chair of the Trump campaign for part of 2016. Kilimnik had worked for him in Ukraine. U.S. officials say Kilimnik is a Russian spy.

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • 'Mighty' actress Helen McCrory has died, husband Damian Lewis says

    LONDON (Reuters) -Helen McCrory, the "beautiful and mighty" British actress known for playing steely female characters on stage and screen, has died of cancer at the age of 52, her husband, Damian Lewis, said on Friday. The shock announcement drew tributes from author JK Rowling, fellow actors including Michael Sheen and from the artistic director at London's National Theatre who hailed McCrory as "unquestionably one of the great actors of her generation". On screen she starred as Narcissa Malfoy in Harry Potter films, as the matriarch of a crime family in Peaky Blinders and as the wife of former prime minister Tony Blair, Cherie.

  • Jeffree Star and friend Daniel Lucas involved in ‘severe’ car accident

    YouTube star’s Rolls Royce flipped three times after reportedly hitting black ice

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • Simon & Schuster won’t distribute book by police officer involved in Breonna Taylor fatal shooting

    Post Hill Press, a small conservative publishing house, is set to release a book by Sgt Jonathan Mattingly about the fatal incident

  • Nemechek outruns boss to win NASCAR truck race at Richmond

    John Hunter Nemechek passed teammate Chandler Smith with 17 laps to go and outran team owner Kyle Busch to win the NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond Raceway on Saturday. Nemechek, already the series points leader, gave Kyle Busch Motorsports its fourth consecutive victory in the series but deprived Busch of a victory at the only track where he hasn't won in the Truck Series. Busch also was trying to become the only driver to win in all three of NASCAR's top series on the 0.75-mile, D-shaped oval.

  • CHP: 2 good Samaritans struck, 1 killed while helping another pedestrian in Sac County

    A good Samaritan died Friday night after she was struck by a car while trying to help another pedestrian in a separate crash in Sacramento County, according to the California Highway Patrol. A second woman who had also stopped to help was also hit by the car and suffered injuries. See more above.