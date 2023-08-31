Folly Beach roads reopen after flooding during Idalia
The CW News at 10pm
"Riverdale" wraps up seven seasons with a big reveal about a very modern relationship for Archie, Jughead, Betty and Veronica.
36 years after the groupie/author was "stunned by the sanctimonious vitriol" surrounding her juicy memoir 'I'm with the Band,' she's still "trying to redeem the scurrilous 'G-word.'"
Many couples have mismatched sex drives. Here's what experts say you should know about the libido gap.
If a number you don't recognize texts you, this phone hack could help reveal their identity.
"Sometimes I'm just sick of drive-thru food..."
"I promise you it will look a million times more expensive and it will change the look of your entire living room..."
We give you: The Power of Copy and Paste. The post Woman shares ‘the best hack ever for home decor’: ‘I truly hate to be braggadocious’ appeared first on In The Know.
I'm now a convert.
"This is how I make my bedding feel freshly washed 24/7..."
The U.S. women have dominated the 4x400 relay on the world stage for several years. They won't even compete in the final after Saturday's DQ.
A classic white tee this good is honestly impossible to find.
Ronald Acuña appeared to come away from the incident unscathed in an otherwise outstanding night for the MVP candidate.
Jake Fischer, from Manila where he’s covering the FIBA World Cup, joins Dan Devine (not in Manila) to talk about Team USA’s 3-0 record, Steve Kerr’s coaching and Giannis making the Milwaukee Bucks fans nervous.
Reds rookie Spencer Steer seemed to make a great catch ... but didn't.
The Angels are officially waiving the white flag on 2023.
Underdog? Take the points and the moneyline.
This content creator is showing how she enhances the interior design of her rent-stabilized apartment in the Upper West Side. The post New Yorker gives renter-friendly hacks to improve apartment aesthetic: ‘It’s giving You’ve Got Mail vibes’ appeared first on In The Know.
Dakota Fanning and Denzel Washington, who first shared the screen together in 2004's "Man on Fire," reunite in the new action sequel.
Check out the track-focused 2023 BMW M4 CSL, in all its carbon fiber glory, in this Autoblog Garage Video. Would you want to live with these seats?
The most hyped pitching prospect in years received a rude welcome in Double-A.