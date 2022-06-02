The folly of "off-ramps". When Ukraine wins the war, Putin will build his own

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

This is a deeply perverse way of seeing things.  Putin has chosen to fight a war of aggression and destruction in Ukraine.  Wherever Russia controls Ukrainian territory, Russians commit genocidal crimes against citizens of Ukraine, including mass rape, mass killing, and mass deportation. 

A democracy is defending itself against autocracy, and the fate of democracies hangs in the balance.  The Russian hydrocarbon oligarchy is giving us a foretaste of the cataclysm that awaits if we do not free ourselves from oil and gas. 

Read also: Russia's genocide handbook

Russia blockades the Black Sea and halts food exports, threatening to spread death by starvation to tens of millions of people this year.  Those are the kinds of things we should be worrying about, not Putin's self-image.

Yet there is an even more basic problem with this reasoning, which arises from a false understanding of how power in Russia works.

The Russian media and political system are designed to keep Putin in power regardless of what happens in the outside world.  Russian politics takes place within a closed information environment which Putin himself designed and which Putin himself runs.  He does not need our help in the real world to craft reassuring fiction for Russians.  He has been doing this for twenty years without our help.

Ukrainians understand this, which is one reason that they become irritated when we suggest that they concede territory or victory to Russia because of a concern about Putin's internal state.

They know that this is not only unjust but pointless.  What matters in Russian politics is not Putin's feelings nor battlefield realities but the ability of the Putin regime to change the story for Russian media consumers.  It is senseless, as the Ukrainians understand, to sentence real people of real territories to suffer and die for the sake of Russian narratives that do not even depend upon the real world.

What happens if Putin decides that he is losing in Ukraine?  He will act to protect himself by declaring victory and changing the subject.

He does not need an off-ramp in the real world, because that is not where his power rests.  All he needs to do is change the story in Russia's virtual world, as he has been doing for decades.

This is just a matter of setting the agenda in a meeting.  In virtual reality, there is always an escape route, and for this reason, Putin cannot be "cornered."  (Neither, for that matter, can the actual Russian army in actual Ukraine.  When Russian units are defeated, they just cross back into Russia).

Putin's power is coterminous with his ability to change the subject on Russian television.  He does this all the time.  Think about how the war began.  Until late February of this year, the entire Russian media was clamoring that an invasion of Ukraine was unthinkable and that all the evidence was just warmongering by the CIA.

Russians believed that, or pretended to.  Then, once Russia did in fact invade Ukraine, war was presented as inevitable and righteous.  Now Russians believe this, or pretend to.  In 2015, when Russia's last invasion of Ukraine failed to meet all of its objectives, the Russian media changed the subject from one day to the next from Ukraine to Syria.  This is simply how Russia is ruled: invasions and storytelling about invasions.  If the invasion doesn't work out, the story changes.

Read also: Why Interfax-Ukraine changed its mind on platforming the “renegade” Russian journalist Ovsyannikova

If defeated in reality, Putin will declare victory on television, and Russians will believe him, or pretend that they believe him.  He will find a new subject on which to fasten their attention.  This is the Kremlin's problem, not ours.  These are internal Russian mechanisms in which outside actors are essentially irrelevant.

It makes no sense to create an "off-ramp" in the real world, when all Putin needs is an "off-ramp" in his virtual world.  It will be built by propagandists from pixels, and we are not needed for that.  Indeed, there is something more than a little humiliating in Western leaders offering themselves as unpaid and unneeded interns for Russian television channels.

Everyone who matters in public discussions ought to be aware that Putin governs in media rather than reality.

The odd thing is that Western leaders know all of this, or should.  Given plenty of time to reflect after Russia's last invasion of Ukraine in 2014, we have become aware of the primary role that political fiction plays in Russian life.

Just three months ago, we all just watched as Putin changed the story from "war unthinkable" to "war inevitable."  And yet, for some reason, some Western leaders ignore this basic structural fact of Russian politics when they advocate appeasement.

To be sure, Putin might err, in this war or in some other one.  He might wait too long to declare victory in the virtual world.  In that case, he loses power, and someone else takes over the television networks.  We cannot save him from such a misjudgment.

It will happen sooner or later.  It is possible that power in Russia will change hands during this war; we will know that has happened when the Russian media landscape changes.  Regardless of whether Putin falls during this war or later, his power over media will be complete until the moment when it ceases.  There is no interval where our actions in the real world will be decisive.

Read also: A psychiatrist explains why Putin hates Ukraine and Ukrainians

Now let's think of what we are asking of the Ukrainians when we speak of conceding Ukrainian territory for the sake of giving Putin an "off-ramp."

We are asking the people who are the victims of a genocidal war to comfort the perpetrator.  We are expecting Ukrainians, who know that Russian politics is all about fiction, to make sacrifices in the world where their families and friends live and die.  We are asking Ukrainians to sentence their own people to ethnic cleansing in order to make life slightly easier for Russian television producers whose genocidal hate speech is one cause of the atrocities.

As Ukrainians keep trying to tell us, clichés of "cornering" and "off-ramps" will make the war last longer, by distracting from the simple necessity of Russian defeat.

When we start the story from Putin's psychic needs and run it through our own misunderstanding of Russian politics, we push Ukrainian democracy to the side.  Rather than acting like allied democracies, we behave like amateur therapists for a dictator.  We are no good at that.  We are directing our empathy towards a dictator who will only exploit it to continue a war, and away from a people who must win that war to end it.

Appeasement of Russia distracts us from the people who really are cornered: the Ukrainians.  They are facing extermination as a people, and that is why they fight. President Volodymyr Zelens’kyi actually does need a way to end this war, because he does not govern by fiction, because he is an elected leader, and because he feels responsible for his people.

Read also: Kuleba and Podolyak respond to Russia's ‘blackmail’ proposal for corridor for grain exports

Unlike Putin, Zelensky cannot simply change the subject.  He has to bring his people along.  At this point, Ukrainians by huge majorities believe that the war has to be won, and are unwilling to concede territory.  Unlike Putin, Zelens’kyi will have to make a case, referring to what is actually happening on the ground.  He therefore really does need help, both to win the war as quickly as possible, and in giving  Ukrainians a sense of a post-war future.

All reasonable people want this war to end.  That means thinking more about the Ukrainian people, and worrying less about problems that Putin does not in fact have.

This column was first published by Snyder.substack.com. NV is republishing it with permission. 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zelensky shuts down interviewer’s claim Trump would have stopped Russian invasion

    ‘Sorry if I’ll be saying something that you don’t like’, said Ukraine’s leader to Newsmax

  • Russian soldiers seek jobs in Kherson Oblast

    In Kherson Oblast, undersupplied Russian soldiers are asking the local residents to hire them to harvest strawberries, according to Operational Command South of Ukraine, who posted this information onto their Facebook page on June 2.

  • Russian economy crashes 15pc as sanctions choke oil and arms trade

    Russia is on course to suffer its deepest recession since the collapse of the Soviet Union as its economy collapses under the weight of Western sanctions.

  • France's Macron not ruling out more Russia sanctions

    PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that, following a sixth European Union package of sanctions against Russia, nothing could be ruled out in terms of additional sanctions in the coming weeks. Speaking to reporters following an EU summit in Brussels, he also said he hoped that in the next days and weeks agreement could be reached with Russia to allow more exports of food from Ukraine. During his last conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Macron said he had made an offer to offered to Putin to draft a U.N. Security Council resolution providing a framework for the release of grain from Ukraine's blocked seaports.

  • Biden considering move on Chinese goods tariffs-Treasury's Adeyemo

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday that the Biden administration is considering whether to cut some tariffs on Chinese goods, but needs to balance short-term price reduction goals against the longer-term need to address unfair competition from China. "We're actively considering what we do with regard to those tariffs," Adeyemo told CNN in a live interview. Adeyemo's comments come amid an intense debate within the Biden administration over the merits of reducing some of the Section 301 tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese imports as a way to ease high inflation.

  • Podoliak on heavy weapons from NATO: more work, less hype

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - WEDNESDAY, 1 JUNE 2022, 12:23 PM Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President's Office, has assured that Ukraine is receiving weapons from international partners as agreed, although not as quickly as desired.

  • Russians have established control over the eastern part of Sievierodonetsk General Staff

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 1 JUNE 2022, 18: 56 The Russian invaders are storming Sieverodonetsk and have had partial success there: they have established control over the eastern part of the city. Source: General Staff Details: on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus are focusing their main efforts on conducting intelligence, engineering their positions and conducting combat training activities.

  • New York state expected to pass series of bills tightening gun laws

    From Uvalde to Buffalo to violence in New York City, the gun debate is raging on, and Gov. Kathy Hochul says it's time to crack down. New York state is expected to pass a series of bills that would tighten gun laws; CBS2's Ali Bauman has details.

  • Unlike Russia, Ukraine values each of its citizens, says Zelensky

    Moscow seeks to propagate its disregard for individuals and ethnicities across Ukraine and Europe, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Telegram post on June 2.

  • Ukrainian embassy says Russia ships 'stolen' wheat to Syria

    Russia has sent its ally Syria an estimated 100,000 tonnes of wheat stolen from Ukraine since invading the country, the Ukrainian embassy in Beirut said, describing the shipments as "criminal activity". In a statement to Reuters, the embassy said the shipments included one aboard the Matros Pozynich, a Russian-flagged vessel which docked at Syria's main sea port Latakia in late May. Data from Refinitiv showed the Matros Pozynich loading wheat at the port of Sevastopol in Crimea - annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014 - with a May 19 departure date and the discharge location given as Syria.

  • OPEC+ alliance decides output amid record U.S. pump prices

    The OPEC oil cartel and allied countries including major exporter Russia are weighing how much oil to produce as U.S. gasoline prices hit another record high. Higher oil and gas prices have contributed to the inflation that is plaguing the U.S. and Europe and sapping consumer purchasing power. The group has been adding a steady 432,000 barrels per day each month, under a road map to gradually restore production cuts made during the depths of the pandemic recession in 2020.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for saying Canada’s new gun laws could spark Russian invasion

    ‘Trudeau foolishly completely ignores how taking guns away from his people makes his country weak and vulnerable to being invaded,’ says the Republican congresswoman

  • Swimmers and boaters warned to stay away from aggressive North Padre Island dolphin

    Swimmers and boarders warned to stay away from aggressive dolphin on North Padre Island

  • UN report: Over 1 million displaced in Myanmar amid violence

    The United Nations' humanitarian relief agency says the number of people displaced within strife-torn Myanmar has for the first time exceeded 1 million, with well over half the total losing their homes after a military takeover last year. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says in a report that an already critical situation is being exacerbated by ongoing fighting between the military government and its opponents, the increasing prices of essential commodities, and the coming of monsoon season, while funding for its relief efforts is severely inadequate. Myanmar’s army in February last year seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, triggering widespread peaceful protests.

  • Janet Yellen admits ‘I was wrong’ in anticipating the path of U.S. inflation

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen admitted Tuesday that she was "wrong" last year in believing U.S. inflation would not pose a long-term problem.

  • PHOTO GALLERY: 100 days of extraordinary images from Ukraine

    How many buildings have been obliterated in Ukraine? The conflict unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin defies statistics. In the war’s 100 days, Associated Press photographers have captured the terror -- people diving to the floor of a Mariupol hospital as bombs fall around them; a mob of refugees, huddled under a bridge.

  • Russia Won’t Return Occupied Land. So Don’t Ask.

    Olga Maltseva/AFP via GettyFormer U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger recently roiled the foreign policy community by becoming the most prominent voice urging Ukraine to pursue peace talks with Russia.Kissinger prioritized Putin appeasement over Ukrainian victory, critics alleged, exposing his wanton priorities in the process. But critics did him a favor by ignoring the specifics of his vision.What would a negotiated settlement look like according to Kissinger? “Ideally, the dividing line sh

  • Omicron sub-variant fuels Portugal's COVID-19 surge

    An Omicron sub-variant has fuelled a surge in COVID-19 cases in Portugal that now has the world's second-highest infection rate, potentially threatening the tourism sector's recovery. Portugal registered an average of 2,447 new cases per million people over the last seven days. The rolling average has subsided slightly in the past few days and is just over a third of the Jan. 31 Omicron peak.

  • Ukrainian troops destroy 2 Russian landing boats Pivden (South) Operational Command

    IRYNA BALACHUK - THURSDAY, 2 JUNE 2022, 08:24 On 1 June, Ukrainian missile and artillery units destroyed two Russian speed landing craft in the south of Ukraine. Source: Pivden (South) Operational Command on Facebook Details: It is reported that Russian troops had hidden the landing boats in the Dnipro-Buh estuary; the boats were being held at the ready to perform sabotage and reconnaissance tasks.

  • Supreme Court order could affect Pennsylvania Senate count

    Justice Samuel Alito's order to put a hold on a ruling may determine whether David McCormick or Dr. Mehmet Oz wins Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary.