Folsom bicyclist hit by car sues city for liability and dangerous road conditions

Alex Muegge
The city of Folsom faces a lawsuit regarding the safety of its roads.

Vince Murdock v. City of Folsom was filed on Dec. 7. In it Murdock, the plaintiff, sued the city of Folsom and Sacramento County for dangerous condition of public property and liability after he was struck on his bike by another individual in a vehicle at the intersection of Greenback Lane and Folsom Ranch Drive.

Murdock was traveling westbound in the bike lane on Greenback Lane on Feb. 8, 2022, when the driver of a 2012 Honda Civic turned right onto Greenback Lane from Folsom Ranch Drive and hit Murdock. Murdock is also suing the motorist and the apartment complex in front of which the collision took place.

Michael Kelly, Murdock’s attorney, said he would not comment on the ongoing litigation, but that everything within the court documents reflects his opinion. The city also didn’t commit, citing active litigation.

Murdock’s filed complaint, alleges the city of Folsom created dangerous premises “as a result of their failure to utilize or install any traffic or warning signals, signs, markings or other devices necessary to warn (Murdock) and other cyclists of a dangerous condition and trap.”

Murdock’s suit says the city knew or should have known of the hazardous conditions because it had received prior complaints about them, opening the city to liability because it failed to correct them before Murdock’s accident.

In July 2022, the city settled another civil liability case involving Deborah Richardson, who tripped and fell on an uneven sidewalk on Folsom Dam Road between Lakeside Way and Alayna Way in 2018. The city agreed to pay Richardson $60,000 according to settlement documents, despite contending that a tree on the neighboring housing complex’s property caused the damage to the sidewalk.

Deborah Richardson tripped and fell on uneven sidewalk on Folsom Dam Road between Alayna Way and Lakeside Way in 2018, the area photographed here on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, and sued the city of Folsom for liability. In 2022, the city settled without admission of wrongdoing for $60,000. Now, Vince Murdock is suing the city of Folsom for liability and dangerous road conditions after being hit by a car traveling west on Greenback Lane.
The settlement did not contain an admission of wrongdoing or liability from the city.

The only current scheduled hearing is a case management conference at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 8, according to Sacramento Superior Court.

    FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in November and said last month it planned to sell its LedgerX, Embed, FTX Japan and FTX Europe businesses. On Tuesday, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to criminal charges that he cheated investors and caused billions of dollars in losses, in what prosecutors have called an "epic" fraud. The filing by U.S. Trustee Andrew Vara called for an independent investigation before the sale of the units, arguing that the companies may have information related to FTX's bankruptcy.