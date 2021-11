Good Morning America

Selena Gomez wants to tear down the stigmas surrounding mental health, so she teamed with her mother, Mandy Teefy, and Newsette co-founder Daniella Pierson to launch WonderMind, a new platform to do just that. Speaking to Entrepreneur, the trio said they were inspired to create WonderMind after discussing if more can be done to normalize conversations about mental health and sharing a mutual concern that the numerous wellness startups and apps were muddying the waters. The media company will also invite guests, such as therapists and celebrities, to share their stories and discuss mental health.