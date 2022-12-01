Folsom jewelry thefts target elderly members of the community; police search for leads

The Folsom Police Department is investigating leads on jewelry thefts in various neighborhoods that target elderly members of the community, according to the department’s Facebook page.

In each theft, a woman with an Eastern European accent first talks to the victim, then informs them it was her birthday and drapes the victim in fake jewelry while simultaneously removing the victim’s authentic jewelry, police say.

The suspects reportedly travel by vehicle with up to two to four occupants at a time, both male and female. The thefts are not violent as the suspects use sleight of hand.

Police encourage residents to walk or exercise with someone else.

Get Folsom news delivered to your inbox

Sign up here to receive our free weekly Bee Connected newsletter, where we catch up on news in Folsom — dining, shopping, real estate, schools, events and more.

The department encourages immediate reports of anything suspicious. For emergencies call 911, and for non-emergency dispatch call 916-355-7231.