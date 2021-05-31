Folsom Lake water levels low on Memorial Day weekend
Rescuers were able to pull the woman out of the water and bring her to shore, according to officials.
How are you spending Memorial Day? A retired Navy SEAL has some ideas. And 100 years later, take some time to learn about the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Throughout a speech at Arlington National Cemetery, the president praised veterans’ sacrifice and defended democracy’s aspirations.
A man was hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Sacramento, according to police. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 19th and I streets, the Sacramento Police Department said. The man is in critical, but stable, condition, police said.
The school's athletic director had purportedly received several complaints from parents, who claimed the outfield fence was too close to home plate.
China announced on Monday that it would allow all couples to have up to three children as it grapples with an ageing population. The shift comes just three weeks after data showed a dramatic decline in China’s population growth, increasing fears about a looming demographic crisis in the nation of 1.4 billion. All couples have been allowed to have two children since 2016, when the government loosened its decades-old one-child policy. But after a rise in the number of births in 2016, the number of newborns has fallen every year since. Chinese say they are put off by the high costs of bringing up a child, as well as the rising costs of housing, healthcare and education. Pregnant women complain that employers discriminate against them, including demoting them, forcing them to resign or reducing their salary. Officials worry about a drop in marriages, a rise in divorces, and a continuing fall in the number of women of childbearing age. The three-child policy change was approved during a Communist Party Politburo meeting on Monday chaired by President Xi Jinping, the official Xinhua News Agency announced. “China will introduce major policies and measures to actively deal with the ageing population,” it said. Party leaders “pointed out that further optimising the fertility policy, implementing the policy of one couple can have three children and supporting measures are conducive to improving China’s population structure,” Xinhua said. It did not say when the change would take effect. Without giving details, Xinhua also said authorities would “strengthen guidance on marriage and family values among young people of marriageable age”, “improve the maternity leave and maternity insurance systems” and “strengthen tax and housing support policies.” Data from a once-in-a-decade census released earlier this month showed population growth slipping to a record low in the 10 years to 2020. Annual growth averaged just 0.53 per cent over the past decade, the slowest rate since 1953. At the same time, the number of over-65s grew and the number of people of working age shrank, adding to strains on the economy and society of the world’s most populous country. The public reaction online after the announcement suggested a lack of enthusiasm for having three children. “I suggest you first solve the basic maternity leave and workplace injustices that women have to face when they give birth before encouraging them to have children,” said one comment with more than 80,000 likes under Xinhua’s official Sina Weibo account. Another popular comment read: “If an only child marries another only child, they need to look after four elders and three children (and work long days). Even donkeys are not used like that!” A poll on Weibo shared by Xinhua asking readers their reaction to the news later appeared to have been deleted after over 25,000 responded that they would not consider having three children. The Communist Party brought in its one-child policy in 1979 as a temporary measure to deal with a then-surging population. But it lasted for more than a generation. The policy was enforced by forced abortions and fines, and blamed for a skewed sex ratio where men and boys outnumber women and girls. The government credits the one-child policy with preventing 400 million births and helping lift numerous families out of poverty. But many demographers argue that China’s birth rate would have fallen anyway as its economy developed and education levels rose. Additional reporting by Wen Xu
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Sunday began his trip to Greece with an unofficial visit to the northeastern province of Thrace, where most of Greece’s Muslim minority resides. The official part of Cavusoglu’s trip will take place Monday morning, when he will meet with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
Julio Jones is one of the biggest names in all of the NFL, and as he is about to enter season No. 11, his name is plastered everywhere in...
A small town in California has been making news headlines in recent days for its very big problem, one that’s contributed to town officials having a sinking feeling about its future. Literally. Here’s the thing about the town of Corcoran, which sits almost equidistant between Los Angeles and San Francisco: The earth is basically swallowing …
Cataclysmic violence brought death and destruction to Tulsa in 1921. Systemic injustice ensured Black Wall Street would never return, but Greenwood keeps fighting, Alex Woodward writes
‘This is targeted. This is definitely not random,’ Ramirez said
Joe Lara played the role of Tarzan in a television series in the mid-1990s
Texas Democrat explains how bill in Texas is going to reduce suffrage across Texas in already underrepresented communities
One person was killed and another seriously injured when an SUV crashed into a building in Everett.
Lawyers for the former president claim “national security” concerns justified the actions against demonstrators
Justin Trudeau says discovery is ‘painful reminder’ of country’s historic treatment of indigenous people
Rangers attempt to trace park visitor after rule prohibiting people from coming within 100 yards of grizzlies apparently broken
Police said three men are dead after a shooting on Spaulding Avenue in the Park Heights neighborhood. Two men died at the scene and a third was taken to a hospital, where he later died. During a news conference at the scene late Monday night, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the victims appeared to have been in a gun battle that spanned three city blocks with people shooting at each other. What's even more troubling is that this is one of three areas that officers were patrolling while working overtime this holiday weekend.
Police homicide detectives are investigating Monday after a body was found by a dog walker in South Boston.