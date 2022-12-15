Folsom officers on horseback chase down theft suspects at Premium Outlets

Straight from the horse’s mouth: The Folsom Police Department’s mounted patrol chased suspects on horseback while patrolling the Folsom Premium Outlets on Friday.

Two members of the mounted unit discovered three suspects who had allegedly stolen armfuls of clothing from one of the stores, according to the department. The suspects are accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from at least two stores, officers on the scene said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the Police Department’s pursuit by means of a helicopter patrol and located one of the two suspects in a nearby field. Detectives are following leads to locate the third suspect, according to the department.

Damon Hooker, 27, and Rodney Moultrie, 22, were booked, then released from the Sacramento County Main Jail following arraignment Tuesday. They face charges of grand theft, organized retail theft and conspiracy to commit a crime, according to police. Their next court appearance is slated for late January.

The police said the mounted unit regularly conducts patrols in busy shopping centers during the holiday season.

