Folsom police arrest man after finding loaded gun allegedly stolen out of Stockton

A Sacramento man arrested last week in Folsom will face charges pertaining to firearm possession by a felon and is due to appear in court Tuesday.

The 29-year-old man was arrested just before midnight Thursday during a traffic stop near the corner of Riley and Scott streets, according to a social media post by the Folsom Police Department.

The department said an officer learned one of the occupants of the vehicle was on probation for a prior firearm-related charge, and another occupant had five outstanding warrants for his arrest.

A K-9 unit was alerted to the vehicle, police said. With the K-9 alert and probation status of an occupant, authorities said officers conducted a search of the vehicle.

During the search, police said they located a loaded firearm with an extended magazine that was reportedly stolen out of Stockton.

Officers arrested the suspect with outstanding warrants, and he was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on numerous felony firearm charges, according to the department.

He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court.