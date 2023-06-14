Folsom police arrest two suspects in connection with stolen mail, drug possession

Two suspects were arrested in connection with stolen mail and other personal identifying information belonging to dozens of Folsom residents.

Both were booked Monday at the Sacramento County Main Jail on numerous felony charges including identity theft and conspiracy, according to a social media post by the Folsom Police Department.

About 1:30 a.m., police said officers conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle with suspended registration on the 1300 block of Fong Street near Lakeside Memorial Lawn Cemetery.

During the stop, officers learned the driver had a Placer County warrant issued for a felony arrest, and a passenger in the vehicle was on probation and had two San Joaquin County felony arrest warrants issued for burglary, according to the department.

Officers then conducted a probation search of the vehicle during which numerous pieces of stolen mail, I.D. information, cluster mailbox keys, drug paraphernalia and approximately $8,000 in cash were located, police said.

The suspects were expected to appear in court Wednesday.

The department said detectives will be following up with victims of the mail theft over the next several days.