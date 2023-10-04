Northern California police arrest two after 60 boxes of Red Bull stolen from Target in Folsom

Authorities arrested two men accused of stealing more than 60 cases of Red Bull from a Folsom Target.

“Red Bull may give you wings, but it certainly didn’t help these thieves get away!” Folsom police wrote in a Facebook post detailing the arrest.

The 54-year-old man and a 30-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of charges related to organized retail theft, grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.

The men are accused of stealing other merchandise in addition to the Red Bull. Police estimate that the total value of the goods they recovered is more than $1,500.

A caller told Folsom police officers on Monday that two people loaded merchandise stolen from the Target at 430 Blue Ravine Road into their vehicle, and then took drove away. Officers found the vehicle and searched it after learning the passenger inside was on probation, according to the Facebook post.