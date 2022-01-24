🌱Folsom Stumptown Artist Workshop + Westwind Drive-In Fire

Morning, Sacramento! Let's get you all caught up to start this Monday, January 24 off on an informed note. Here's everything worth knowing in town today.

First, today's weather:

Fog in the a.m.; mostly sunny. High: 61 Low: 36.

Here are the top five stories in Sacramento today:

The West Wind Drive-In located in Sacramento was heavily damaged from a fire on Sunday morning, according to authorities. The fire happened just before 7 a.m. on Sunday. The fire started in the same building that houses the projection machines upstairs, officials said, but the fire was contained mostly to the downstairs of the building, and crews were able to put it out within an hour. The West Wind Drive-In will re-open immediately, but the theater will ask attendees to bring their own snacks, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire District. (KCRA3) Some Sacramento County health clinics now offer a new COVID-19 anti-viral pill called Paxlovid that experts say can help keep people out of the hospital. But experts say it's not for everyone. Timothy Cutler, assistant chief of pharmacy at UC Davis Health, explained "Viruses, like the coronavirus, need certain enzymes to survive, and this blocks one of those enzymes." Patients showing mild to moderate symptoms must also be at high risk of hospitalization or death. Supplies of the drug are extremely limited. Officials are advising anyone considering Paxlovid to consult with their trusted primary care doctor. (KCRA3) Would you read a comic called "Attack of the Cookies?" Local Folsom artist and producer of Stumptown comics led a workshop for a local Girl Scout troop this week. The idea of the workshop was to help young women further women's representation in popular culture, through learning graphic arts. Appropriately, one of the Girl Scouts has decided her creation will be about cookies attacking. If I have to be attacked by something, a cookie sounds like the very best option to me, especially a Caramel deLite! (CBS Sacramento) There is an open seat for the Sacramento DA in 2022 as incumbent Anne Marie Schubert is running for attorney general and that opens the field for two candidates — Assistant Chief Deputy DA Thien Ho and Alana Mathews, a former prosecutor working now for the Prosecutor’s Alliance. On Saturday Sac 4 The People organized a candidates forum covering a series of questions on legal issues facing our youth and immigrant communities. You can read an excellent summary here. (The People's Vanguard of Davis) With the recent announcement from both the federal government and many local county public health agencies that free, at-home antigen COVID-19 test kits are available to every household, it is important that all community members not only understand how to use the test kits, but understand what to do after receiving results to keep your family, friends and community safe. Easy-to-understand self-swabbing videos can be accessed on the Sacramento County Public Health COVID-19 website in nine languages. (Saccounty.gov)

Today in Sacramento:

Join The Art Box for a fun class of slime making! Kids age 5-12 can get their hands dirty making their very own take-home slime! (11:00 AM)

Join the Sacramento Jazz Coop as Joe Mazzaferro returns center stage with his quintet, at the Dante Event Center. (7:00 PM)

Sing your heart out at karaoke night at Louie's Cocktail Lounge in Rancho Cordova. (9:00 PM)

From my notebook:

There was a record high of 71 set at Sacramento International Airport on Saturday, breaking the record of 70 set in 2011. (Facebook)

Deaths from fentanyl are a serious problem in Sacramento County. In 2021, more than 100 people died from fentanyl, either from overdose or opioid poisoning. You can learn more by attending a fentanyl awareness virtual town hall taking place on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. The event will be live streamed on YouTube. (Saccounty.gov)

The Sacramento Philharmonic’s season continues at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, with “Opera Favorites,” at the downtown performing arts center. Timothy Meyers conducts operatic works by Gaetano Donizetti and Vincenzo Bellini, along with a performance of Felix Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4, the “Italian.”

Events:

Taxes In Retirement Webinar (January 25)

FPC-4 Sudden Impact Pro MMA Cage Fighting (February 12)

Alrighty, you're all good for today. See you all tomorrow morning for another update!

— Jeri Karges

