Folsom SWAT officers arrest 2 men suspected of burglarizing, setting fire to new homes

Two 23-year-old men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of burglarizing and intentionally setting fire to a Folsom home in development, as well as burglarizing other homes also being built, the Folsom Police Department said.

Officers began investigating after receiving a report of multiple burglaries to homes under construction in the area of Townsend Court on Nov. 13. The homes, located in the Riata neighborhood, sustained thousands of dollars worth of damage, the Police Department said.

A week later, police responded to a report of a fire inside a home under construction on Ritchie Street. An investigation indicated the fire was caused by arson and also caused thousands of dollars worth of damage, police said.

“Detectives identified the two individuals responsible for both crimes,” the Folsom Police Department said in a social media post. “The pair were also linked to the negligent discharge of an AR-15 style rifle from a moving vehicle, which occurred in the Briggs Ranch neighborhood of Folsom.”

The two men were arrested early Wednesday when detectives and SWAT officers served search warrants in the 100 block of Darrington Drive and the 1100 block of Glaston Drive, the Police Department said.

The suspects were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of felony charges Wednesday, but were later released on bond, jail records show. One suspect was scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court. A court date had not been set as of Thursday morning for the other suspect.