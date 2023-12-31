Folsom SWAT team arrests man accused of stabbing family member, police say

A Folsom man was arrested Saturday after allegedly stabbing a family member and barricading himself inside a home, the Folsom Police Department said.

Folsom police alerted the public to avoid the area of Glenn Drive and Duchow Way as SWAT teams tried to take the man into custody.

The person who was stabbed was in stable condition, police said.

Police later arrested the man, and the area reopened to traffic.

No further details were released.