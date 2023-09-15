Folsom teacher aide arrested, accused of child sex abuse on middle school campus, police say

Detectives on Friday arrested a special education teacher aide accused of sexually abusing a child in an incident that reportedly took place at the Folsom school where he worked, police said.

Gary Spencer Jimenez Jr., of Folsom, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping of a child younger than 14 years old, oral copulation by force or fear of bodily injury and committing a lewd act on a child younger than 14 using force, violence or duress, the Folsom Police Department said in a news release.

Jimenez, 23, worked as a a special education teacher aide for Folsom Cordova Unified School District, and the incident occurred two weeks ago at Folsom Middle School, police said.

On Aug. 31, school district officials notified police about an incident reported on the Folsom Middle School campus earlier that day. Police said detectives determined that Jimenez had sexually abused a child.

Jimenez was arrested on a warrant and booked Friday morning into the Sacramento County Main Jail. His bail was set at $1.4 million. Jail records show he is scheduled to appear for his arraignment Tuesday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court.

During the final months of the previous school year, Jimenez was employed through a temp agency, Folsom police said. Detectives know he had been placed through that temp agency at Oak Chan Elementary School, also in Folsom.

Other than the two Folsom Cordova Unified schools, the detectives believe “Jimenez may have been temporarily employed at other area school districts,” police said. The news release did not specify which districts he may have worked for.

The criminal charges he faces stem from acts that are believed to have taken place at Folsom Middle School, according to the news release. The Police Department did not release any further details about the ongoing investigation.

Investigators asked anyone with information relevant to this investigation to call Detective Patrick Thibeault at 916-312-1174. Tips can also be made by calling the Folsom Police Department tip line at 916-930-1098.