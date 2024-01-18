Folwell backs swift death benefits for slain sergeant's family

Jan. 17—GREENSBORO — The state treasurer has asked the North Carolina Industrial Commission to approve "line-of-duty" death benefits for the family of an off-duty Greensboro police sergeant who was fatally shot last month.

The Public Safety Employees' Death Benefits Act authorizes a $100,000 death benefit when a law-enforcement officer "is killed or dies as a result of bodily injuries sustained . . . in the course and scope of his or her official duties while in the discharge of his or her official duty or duties." The act authorizes an additional $100,000 when a law-enforcement officer is murdered in the line of duty.

Sgt. Philp Dale Nix was off-duty when he was shot on Dec. 30 as he approached two men who were stealing 10 cases of beer from the Sheetz convenience store on Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax, police have said. Though he was off-duty, he was wearing his badge.

If the Industrial Commission decides to award death benefits, it will send notice to State Treasurer Dale Folwell, who would then issue the payment.

"Every officer I know is 'on duty' when he or she is out in public," Folwell said. "Sgt. Nix was a selfless public servant who exemplified what it means to be trusted with protecting our citizens. That's what he was doing when he was brutally murdered."