Folwell Elementary celebrates being named a Blue Ribbon School

Sep. 20—ROCHESTER — It was a special day for students and staff at Folwell Elementary.

The U.S. Department of Education announced on Tuesday, Sept. 19, the school was being named a National Blue Ribbon School.

"Our school got a very special award," Principal Kristin Engbrecht Smith told students during an assembly on Wednesday. "We got this award as a whole school for how well kids learn here."

The school's accomplishment was also recognized Tuesday night at the Rochester School Board meeting. Fifth grade teacher Mike Olson said although Folwell was the one to receive the award, it's a sign of work that is being done throughout Rochester Public Schools.

"Folwell's a collection of staff that have worked all over the district," Olson said. "This is something we share with the entire district. It's not just something that Folwell deserves."