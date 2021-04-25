  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FOMC meeting, Big Tech earnings: What to know this week

Emily McCormick
·Reporter
·10 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Investors will have a variety of potentially market-moving events to contemplate this week, with corporate earnings season ramping up and a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision on deck. 

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will meet for its April meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a monetary policy decision and press conference from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell slated for Wednesday afternoon. With the Fed having already signaled that benchmark interest rates would remain on hold through at least 2023, market participants are expecting virtually no major changes to policy to be announced at the conclusion of this April FOMC meeting.

Powell himself has suggested that the Fed's first action once it begins shifting its policy posturing, will be to adjust the central bank's crisis-era asset purchase program, which is currently taking place at a rate of $120 billion per month. In past press conferences and public remarks, however, Fed officials have signaled they were still not inclined to even begin thinking about tapering these quantitative easing policies, given the lingering uncertainty around the pandemic. 

But even in the month since the last Federal Reserve meeting, data on the economic recovery has firmed considerably, building a case for easing support. Initial jobless claims plunged to a pandemic-era low last week, and retail sales jumped nearly 10% to rise by the most since May 2020. IHS Markit's manufacturing and service sector purchasing managers' indices rose to the highest level in survey history, as pent-up consumer demand prompted a quick pick-up in both the goods-producing and service-providing areas of the economy. 

"At the conclusion of the April FOMC meeting, we expect Chair Powell and the FOMC to give a more positive view of the economy but reiterate that the economy needs to make further progress before signaling any policy change and risks remain from the virus," Bank of America chief economist Michelle Meyer wrote in a note.

"The policy statement and the press conference are likely to emphasize that while the Fed is encouraged by the recent data, the recent acceleration in inflation should prove temporary and the labor market recovery is far from complete," she added. "On asset purchases, we will look to see if Powell reiterates that it will be 'some time' before achieving 'substantial further progress' or changes the description of the path. We believe 'some time' is still appropriate, but there is a risk that he shifts."

Others have also suggested that the rapidly strengthening economic backdrop could prompt a similarly faster than currently telegraphed shift in Federal Reserve policy. This could come both as a response to an economy no longer in need of such immense support, and as a means of staving off a potential surge in inflation as demand outpaces supply during the recovery.

"With the economy opening up more and more each day, we are anticipating a series of 1 million-plus monthly payroll gains that could be enough for the Federal Reserve to call 'substantial further progress' and start the tapering process before the end of the year," ING chief international economist James Knightley wrote in a note Thursday.

Others, however, expect monetary policymakers to continue to demur on talk of tapering for the near-term. 

"We don’t expect any substantive new signal yet on tapering—or tightening—even as the tone on the economy is more positive than in March," Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. macro strategist, wrote in a note. "We expect the signaling to evolve over time as the recovery proceeds, and we just changed out forecast for the start of tapering to March 2022 from September 2022, but we expect officials will be reluctant to say anything that could be construed as a tapering countdown signal until much later this year." 

Big Tech earnings 

The bulk of the mega-cap technology companies will report first-quarter earnings results this week. The companies – including Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook and Google – are up against heightened expectations, with tech stocks having largely benefited from stay-at-home trends during the pandemic, and as earlier quarterly reports set a high bar.

Companies comprising just over one-quarter of the S&P 500's market capitalization had reported first-quarter results as of Friday morning, according to an analysis from Credit Suisse's Jonathan Golub. Eighty-three percent of companies reporting results had posted earnings that topped estimates, with the beats coming in an aggregate of 23.1% above expectations. 

That said, the reaction to last week's report from Netflix (NFLX) underscored the dangers of high expectations. Netflix's disappointing first-quarter net subscriber additions and current quarter guidance served, to some, as a harbinger of the difficult stretch ahead for tech companies: Most will have especially tough year-over-year comparisons as they lap the results they posted last year that had been aided by stay-at-home trends. 

"Amazon is our favorite FANG name into 1Q earnings. We expect upside to our 1Q revenue estimate of $105B on continued strong e-commerce trends (also helped by two rounds of stimulus), with investor expectations for $106B+ based on our conversations," JPMorgan Chase analyst Doug Anmuth wrote in a note. "In terms of positioning, we believe Amazon is less owned than Google, and sentiment more in-check than in recent quarters given tough comps ahead, which Netflix results may have reinforced." 

Amazon is expected to post first-quarter revenue that grew 39% over last year, according to Bloomberg consensus data, accelerating from its 26% growth rate from the same quarter of 2020. And the e-commerce giant suggested in February that it would incur virus-related costs of about $2 billion in the first quarter, after incurring more than $5 billion in costs since the start of the pandemic through the end of last year. 

The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are seen in a combination photo from Reuters files. REUTERS/File Photos
The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google are seen in a combination photo from Reuters files. REUTERS/File Photos

"We think AMZN’s difficult comps owing to the acceleration of eCommerce during the pandemic are well understood, but nevertheless will remain the top focus for the print," BMO Capital Markets analyst Daniel Salmon wrote in a note. "With that said, we are more intrigued by the potential change in margin profile as some COVID related expenses could fade as vaccinations rise and restrictions ease. This comes after 2019 when a similar level of investment was put into one-day shipping." 

The advertising-driven companies Facebook (FB) and Alphabet (GOOGL), the parent company of Google, are also reporting against high estimates, given that analysts have already priced in a rebound in advertising revenues during the economic recovery. Plus, smaller social media company Snap (SNAP) posted first-quarter sales growth of 66% and another 22% surge in user growth last week, underscoring the staying power of online media usage on some platforms even as parts of the economy start to open. 

Facebook's expected first-quarter revenue growth of 34% would be its fastest since early 2018, and Alphabet is expected to report revenue growth of 26%, or its fastest pace since early 2013. 

"We think GOOG faces a higher bar this quarter than the past few as expectations for a strong search and brand advertising recovery are anticipated," Salmon wrote. "But our estimates move slightly higher too, as key categories like travel continue to return, and YouTube's strength in CTV [connected TV] shines through." 

Finally, Apple (AAPL) is set to report fiscal second-quarter results after a record-setting holiday quarter at the end of last year, with the iPhone 12 upgrade cycle helping fuel results. The boost from these new devices likely extended into the start of the year, though ongoing chip shortages could put a damper on results later in the year, some pundits suggested.

"We are expecting the iPhone 12 super cycle theme to be front and center on Wednesday after the bell when Cupertino delivers another strong upside March quarter based on our analysis.," said Dan Ives. "That said, all eyes will be on June guidance with the Street worried that a moderation in growth and lingering chip shortage will spoil the super cycle party in Cupertino, which we strongly disagree with. We also are expecting another strong services quarter which is slated to exceed $65 billion of revenues in FY21 and remains key to the re-rating in Apple's stock over the past year."

Earnings calendar

  • Monday: Albertson's (ACI) before market open; Tesla (TSLA) after market close 

  • Tuesday: UPS (UPS), Centene (CNC), Sherwin-Williams (SHW), General Electric (GE), 3M (MMM), Hasbro (HAS), Eli Lilly (LLY), Raytheon Technologies (RTX), JetBlue (JBLU), Crocs (CROX) before market open; Mondelez (MDLZ), Capital One (COF), Alphabet (GOOGL), FireEye (FEYE), Texas Instruments (TXN), Visa (V), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Pinterest (PINS), Starbucks (SBUX), Microsoft (MSFT), Amgen (AMGN) after market close 

  • Wednesday: Humana (HUM), CME Group (CME), Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI), Wingstop (WING), Boston Scientific (BSX), Six Flags Entertainment (SIX), Boeing (BA), Yum Brands (YUM), Moody's Corp (MCO), Discovery (DISCA) before market open; Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), eBay (EBAY), Align Technology (ALGN), Ford (F), O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY), Qualcomm (QCOM), MGM Resorts (MGM), ServiceNow (NOW), Teladoc (TDOC), GrubHub (GRUB) after market close

  • Thursday: Caterpillar (CAT), Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), Comcast (CMCSA), Merck (MRK), PG&E Corp (PCG), Bloomin' Brands (BLMN), Molson Coors (TAP), Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP), LendingTree (TREE), Overstock.com (OSTK), Altria Group (MO), Kraft-Heinz (KHC), McDonald's (MCD), Mastercard (MA), Domino's Pizza (DPZ), T Rowe Price Group (TROW), Royal Caribbean (RCL), S&P Global (SPGI), SolarWinds (SWI) before market open; Amazon (AMZN), Twitter (TWTR), SkyWorks Solutions (SWKS), Gilead Sciences (GILD) after market close

  • Friday: Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Charter Communications (CHTR), Clorox (CLX), AbbVie (ABBV), Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT)

Economic calendar

  • Monday: Durable goods orders, March preliminary (2.5% expected, -1.2% in February); Durable goods excluding transportation, March preliminary (1.6% expected, -0.9% in February); Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft (1.5% expected, -0.9% in February) Non-defense capital goods shipments excluding aircraft (1.5% expected, -1.1% in February); Dallas Fed Manufacturing Activity Index, April (30.0 expected, 28.9 in March) 

  • Tuesday: FHFA House Price Index, month-over-month, February (1.0% expected, 1.0% in January); S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite index, month-over-month, February (1.1% expected, 1.2% in January); S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-City Composite index, year-over-year, February (11.8% expected, 11.1% in January); Conference Board Consumer Confidence, April (112.0 expected, 109.7 in March); Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index, April (22 expected, 17 in March) 

  • Wednesday: MBA Mortgage Applications, week ended April 23 (8.6% during prior week); Advance goods trade balance, March (-$87.5 billion expected, -$86.7 billion in February); Wholesale inventories, month-over-month, March preliminary (0.6% expected, 0.6% in February); Retail inventories, month-over-month, March (0.0% in February); FOMC monetary policy decision

  • Thursday: Initial jobless claims, week ended April 24 (550,000 expected, 547,000 during prior week); Continuing claims, week ended April 17 (3.674 million during prior week); GDP annualized quarter-over-quarter, Q1 advanced print (6.5% expected, 4.3% in Q4); Personal consumption, Q1 advanced print (10.5% expected, 2.3% in Q4); Core personal consumption expenditures, Q1 advanced print (2.4% expected, 1.3% in Q4); Pending home sales, month-over-month, March (4.5% expected, -10.6% in February)

  • Friday: Personal income, March (20.0% expected, -7.1% in February); personal spending, March (4.3% expected, -1.0% in February); Personal consumption expenditures deflator, month-over-month, March (0.5% expected, 0.2% in February); Personal consumption expenditures deflator, year-over-year, March (2.3% expected, 1.6% in February); MNI Chicago PMI, April (65.0 expected, 66.3 in March); University of Michigan consumer sentiment, April final (87.8 expected, 86.5 in March) 

Emily McCormick is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter: @emily_mcck

Read more from Emily:

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett's 25 best quotes about business, investing, and life

    Need some advice? Legendary investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has plenty to share.

  • These 169 industries are being hit by the global chip shortage

    The ongoing global chip shortage has roiled the automotive and consumer technology industries for months. But the ripple effects could stretch far beyond automakers idling plants and consumers waiting longer for the latest gaming consoles.

  • The Grocery Price Shock Is Coming to a Store Near You

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn, wheat, soybeans, vegetable oils: A small handful of commodities form the backbone of much of the world’s diet and they’re dramatically more expensive, flashing alarm signals for global shopping budgets.This week, the Bloomberg Agriculture Spot Index — which tracks key farm products — surged the most in almost nine years, driven by a rally in crop futures. With global food prices already at the highest since mid-2014, this latest jump is being closely watched because staple crops are a ubiquitous influence on grocery shelves — from bread and pizza dough to meat and even soda.Soaring raw material prices have broad repercussions for households and businesses, and threaten a world economy trying to recover from the damage of the coronavirus pandemic. They help fuel food inflation, bringing more pain for families that are already grappling with financial pressure from the loss of jobs or incomes. For central banks, a spike in prices at a time of weak growth creates an unwelcome policy choice and could limit their ability to loosen policy.“There seems to be sort of a bullish force behind the prices internationally,” Abdolreza Abbassian, senior economist at the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization, said in an interview. “The indications are that there is very little reason to believe prices would remain at these levels. It’s more likely they will rise further. Hardship is still ahead.”Emerging markets, in some cases already under pressure from weaker currencies, are particularly vulnerable because food costs make up a larger share of their spending. For the poorest and often politically unstable countries, the surge in raw materials threatens to further stoke global hunger.“The relentless rise in prices acts as a misery multiplier, driving millions deeper into hunger and desperation,” Chris Nikoi, the World Food Programme’s regional director for West Africa, said earlier this month. It’s “pushing a basic meal beyond the reach of millions of poor families who were already struggling to get by.”The most recent crop spikes follow months of price gains fueled by booming import demand from China. Corn prices have doubled in the past year, while soybeans are up about 80% and wheat 30%. With China’s purchases continuing and a spate of adverse weather conditions threatening crops in Brazil and the U.S., there are few signs of respite. Analysts including those at Rabobank, Mintec and HSBC Global Research all see a risk of even higher prices as a result, though it will vary across markets.The impact on grocery shelves can already be seen in surging tortilla prices in Mexico, beef in Brazil and retail palm oil in Myanmar. In the U.S., it’s more expensive bacon and other meat cuts.“Generally people see this inflation continuing,” said Tosin Jack, an analyst at Mintec, which monitors commodity prices. “The trend will continue for some time and it will translate into consumer goods.”The threat of food inflation is making governments nervous. Russia, one of the world’s top grain exporters, has ordered a freeze on some retail food prices while taking steps to curb shipments. Bolivia has temporarily banned exports of beef to safeguard supplies at home and put a lid on prices.Overall, global food costs have surged for 10 straight months, the longest rally in more than a decade, according to a UN gauge. The surge is stirring memories of 2008 and 2011, when spikes led to food riots in more than 30 nations across Africa, Asia and the Middle East, and contributed to political strife and uprisings in the Arab Spring.Read More: Five Hotspots Where Food Prices Are Getting People Worried Weddings and Virtual Dinner Parties to Bolster Palm Oil UseEven in rich nations, where food is a smaller percentage of overall consumer spending, changes to some bills could be coming. In Europe, for example, the time lag between rising commodity prices and higher shelf prices is typically six months, according to OC&C Strategy Consultants. Retailers and manufacturers often use various techniques to soften the blow for consumers, including cutting the depth of promotions or reducing the size of products while keeping prices unchanged.“Once the big commodities, like wheat, sugar, bulk oils, start rising in price for a sustained period of time manufacturers have little choice but to pass those higher costs on,” said Will Hayllar, London-based managing partner at OC&C.And commodities aren’t the only component in driving up the price of food. Higher freight costs and other supply-chain headaches as well as packaging can all add up. Food and beverage giants are already signaling they’re watching margins. Coca-Cola Co. has flagged higher costs in plastic and aluminum, as well as coffee and high-fructose corn syrup, the key ingredient in soda. Nestle SA, the world’s biggest food company, warned it won’t be able to hedge all of its commodity costs and it’s raising prices where appropriate.“This is a very volatile environment right now, very low visibility, lots of surprise,” Nestle Chief Executive Mark Schneider said this week on a call with analysts. “We will take pricing action.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Tesla Lead Pivotal Week For Stock Market Rally; Three Titans Near Buy Points

    Tesla, Apple and four other titans headline earnings in a pivotal week for the stock market rally, hovering at record highs.

  • 8 Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts in 2021

    Not all dividend stocks are equal. One of the traps that investors fall into is the yield trap. That is, they buy a stock because it has a high dividend yield. But a dividend yield is really just a math problem. That is, the dividend yield is the announced per share annual dividend divided by the current share price. So a company with a $2 annual dividend and a share price of $35 has a dividend yield of 5.7%. That’s actually an awesome yield. However, the company has true control of only one aspect of that equation. And, as we learned in 2020, when things get rough, a dividend is often the first thing to get cut.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips A better way to shop for dividend stocks is to look for companies that are increasing the amount of their annual dividend. With an increasing dividend the cash you generate from that stock will continue to increase no matter what happens to the stock price. And investors that don’t need that income right away can, in many cases, reinvest the dividends back into the stock to maximize their total return. 7 Retail Stocks With E-Commerce Locked In Many stock screeners let you sort for companies that have, or will be, increasing their dividends. Here’s a list of eight stocks that have recently increased their dividend, or will be soon. And some of the companies on this list have increased their dividend quite significantly. Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Ternium (NYSE:TX) Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) Costco (NASDAQ:COST) Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend Stocks: Nucor (NUE) Source: Shutterstock The first of the dividend stocks on this list is Nucor, the largest steel producer in the United States. Steel prices began rising in 2020 fueled by a lack of supply and surprisingly high demand. A proposed infrastructure plan is likely to keep demand high. What the final infrastructure plan will look like is anyone’s guess. But it’s certain to create a favorable environment for steel demand. And that demand should put a floor under NUE stock even if steel prices move lower as production continues to come online. Nucor has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years. This makes it a dividend aristocrat and puts it two years shy of being in the even more exclusive club of dividend kings. The average increase of the company’s dividend over the last three years has been 6.61%. By applying the Rule of 72, that means the company will double its dividend payout in approximately 10 years. Ternium (TX) Source: Shutterstock Sticking with steel stocks, I’ll offer up Ternium as a complementary stock to Nucor. Ternium is the leading steel company in Latin America. The company is becoming more cost competitive and has taken steps to increase its liquidity and overall balance sheet during the pandemic. The stock is near its all-time high. Ternium reports earnings in late April and is expected to show earnings growth of 154.4% for the quarter. Both of these indicators give support to TX stock getting ready to push into record territory. 7 Retail Stocks With E-Commerce Locked In Ternium pays out an annual dividend. The company did not increase its dividend in 2020, but just raised it 90 cents on April 15. This averages out to 41.81% of the company’s trailing 12-month earnings. Normally, investors should be cautious when a company breaks a string of dividend increases. However, 2020 was a difficult year for most companies. Ternium didn’t cut its dividend, nor did it suspend it. It simply kept it the same and had a history of increasing it prior to the pandemic. Dividend Stocks: Procter & Gamble (PG) Source: monticello / Shutterstock.com Consumers are expected to continue the deep cleaning rituals they initiated during the pandemic. That’s a positive catalyst for Procter & Gamble. As a defensive stock, the company had a great year in 2020 as more Americans made sure their medicine cabinets were well supplied. In fact, at one point, PG stock was acting like a bona fide growth stock, soaring 41% from its pandemic low. The stock has since given up those gains, but it still sports a 14.5% gain over the last 12 months. However, this is an article about dividend stocks and that’s where PG stock continues to shine. The company recently announced a 10% increase in its dividend, raising the dividend from 79 cents to 86 cents per share. That makes it 59 consecutive years of raising its dividend payout for this dividend king. And the company has been raising its dividend at a pace of 13.87% over the last three years. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Source: Niloo / Shutterstock.com Don’t let the recent pause in the company’s vaccine rollout deter you from taking a close look at JNJ stock. Unlike the other biotech companies that brought a novel coronavirus vaccine to market, Johnson & Johnson has a host of other revenue streams. Those revenue streams in addition to its vaccines propelled the stock to its all-time high in late 2020. The company is only up about 8% in 2021, but it’s up 38% since the onset of the pandemic. And the company just posted a double beat on earnings that may serve as a further catalyst for the stock. 7 Retail Stocks With E-Commerce Locked In JNJ recently increased its dividend by 5% from $1.01 to $1.06. That matches Procter & Gamble with 59 consecutive years of dividend growth. And over the past three years, the company has been increasing its dividend by an average of nearly 20% (19.88%). Dividend Stocks: Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Source: Shutterstock After delivering strong results in 2020, Tractor Supply Company is benefiting from a couple of recent analysts’ upgrades that may present investors with another year of growth, albeit at a slower rate than in 2020. However, a little bit of slower growth shouldn’t be a huge concern when the company rewards its shareholders with a whopping 30% dividend increase. An increase of this magnitude would normally be a red flag. Sometimes company’s will issue a sizable dividend increase to make up for a bad growth story. However, in the case of TSCO stock, the company has a regular pattern of increasing its dividend payout. In fact, this increase makes it 10 straight years for the company and gives it an average increase of 42.86% over the last three years. A good course of action would be to accept the company’s generosity and jump on board the stock for some share price growth and to capture what amounts to a $2.08 annual dividend. Costco (COST) Source: ilzesgimene / Shutterstock.com Costco was another retailer that was a pandemic performer. But the company has been giving investors a lot to be excited about even before 2020. The warehouse club operator has averaged revenue growth of nearly 9% in the last few years. And it achieves this growth while still expanding into different locations (its footprint now includes more than 800 stores). Plus, the company enjoys a membership retention rate of more than 90%. During the pandemic, the company added e-commerce to its bag of tricks. This positions it for future growth even as competitors like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) continue to nip at its heels. 7 Retail Stocks With E-Commerce Locked In Costco is a good example of not being too hung up on a yield. COST stock has a pretty meager one; it yields only about 0.72% at the time of this writing. However the company just increased its dividend by nine cents in April 2021. And over the past three years, it’s delivered 41.03% dividend growth. On top of that, Costco issued a $10 per share special dividend in December 2020. Dividend Stocks: Whirlpool (WHR) Source: Shutterstock As a Michigander (yes, that’s a term) I felt like I needed to include Whirlpool on this list of dividend stocks. But it’s not like they haven’t earned it. WHR stock is up 136% in the last 12 months. And the reason why is obvious. When people buy new homes, they tend to buy new appliances. And that, along with cost-cutting measures applied by the company, is translating to strong growth on the top and bottom lines. In the company’s first-quarter earnings report, the appliance manufacturer earned $7.20 in adjusted EPS and posted revenue of $5.4 billion. Analysts were expecting a $5.40 EPS on revenue of $4.9 billion. Whirlpool also rewarded its shareholders with a 12% dividend increase. This comes on the heels of a five cent per share increase that the company delivered to shareholders in the third quarter. The company has now delivered 12.79% dividend payout growth in the last three years. Anthem (ANTM) Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com Healthcare has remained a red-hot sector. Anthem is the largest for-profit managed health care company in the Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) Association. ANTM stock is up 45% in the last 12 months and 20.7% in 2021. Anthem recently issued an 18.95% dividend increase from 95 cents per share to $1.13. This brought the company’s three-year dividend growth to 40.74%. This is another example where if you just pay attention to the yield, you’re missing the underlying story. Anthem just reported first-quarter earnings and beat earnings expectations. Quarterly revenue came in as a slight miss, but was still 9% higher than the prior quarter. 7 Retail Stocks With E-Commerce Locked In In a sector like healthcare, long-term trends can say a lot more about a stock’s prospects than short-term performance. In Anthem’s case, the company has seen its annual earnings grow at a 16.5% clip over the past five years. This is significantly higher than the 11% industry average. And more impressively it outpaces the broader market which averages 12%. On the date of publication Chris Markoch did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter who has been covering the market for seven years. He has been writing for Investor Place since 2019. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 8 Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts in 2021 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • 7 Great ETFs to Buy to Ride Out Rough Seas

    In the current climate, it’s not easy to decide where to park your capital. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) is trading at historic highs. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks continue to make waves. And a day does not go by when we don’t see another SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) stock enter the fray. Amongst all this, what’s the safest way to play the market? Well, that would have to be exchange-traded funds (ETFs). You may be asking yourself why you should invest in ETFs. One can easily just pick up every stock out there that has been doing well. As a cost-effective way of managing a broadly diversified portfolio, owning ETFs versus stocks has several advantages. They provide superior tax efficiency, lower risk and greater trading flexibility than actively managed funds.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 7 Retail Stocks With E-commerce Locked In So, without further ado, let’s look at seven ETFs that will shield you during a bear market: Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) WisdomTree US LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLN) iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) ETFs to Buy: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Source: Shutterstock Sometimes, even investing in ETFs can be challenging. If you are confused, it’s always better to go with a conventional approach. And you cannot get more traditional than VOO, which is benchmarked against the S&P 500 index of primarily U.S. blue-chip stocks. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is for those investors who do not want any surprises. The ETF offers a simple approach to invest in “the market” that won’t cause you any sleepless nights. The usual heavy hitters like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) are well represented in the portfolio. It’s no surprise since tech stocks make up more than a quarter of VOO’s holdings. However, it is also invested in more traditional fare like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX). ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) Source: Spyro the Dragon / Shutterstock.com From a largely passive investment to one that is full of risk and excitement. Cathie Wood had an excellent 2020. Five of her innovation-themed funds became the 25 best-performing equity ETFs of the year. If VOO is the safest way to play, ARKK is for those that can stomach a bit of risk and excitement. As Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of ARK Invest, Wood is focused on investing in four disruptive industries: genomics, industrial innovation, next-gen internet and financial technology. Total assets under management are north of $20 billion. Holdings include electric vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), online payments processor Square (NYSE:SQ), streaming-device maker Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) and genetic-testing expert Invitae (NYSE:NVTA), to give you an indication of the diversification of the portfolio. 7 Great Retirement Stocks for Gen Z However, the company is focusing on innovative companies. Hence, expect more volatility from this one. Although, with an experienced executive such as Wood at the helm, ARKK is a fascinating investment. ETFs to Buy: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN) Source: Shutterstock The zig-zag nature of this list continues with the next entry. As its name suggests, DLN invests in large-cap companies with a history of strong, stable payments. Some of the notable names in its holdings include Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and healthcare icon Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). More of a defensive play, DLN is tempting for those looking to maximize current returns from the equity portion of their portfolios rather than focusing on a market capitalization weighting. Unfortunately, that makes it tilt toward sectors that have historically had high payouts. iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com Continuing the dividend theme, HDV allows you to invest in high-yield dividend stocks. Much like DLN, holdings comprise companies that offer consistent dividend payments and have a stable profit history. Since the index does not invest in companies with a low payout ratio, some volatile yet exciting picks are not in its portfolio. Additionally, this index gives you access to 75 dividend-paying domestic stocks screened for financial health. 7 A-Rated Retirement Stocks to Buy The total one-year return stands at 38.14%, and the trailing-12-month yield is 3.73%. ETFs to Buy: Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) Source: Shutterstock Invesco QQQ tracks the Nasdaq-100 index, making it similar to VOO, yet different. The S&P 500 returned an impressive 16% in 2020. Notwithstanding, the Nasdaq-100 index returned 45% during the same period. You can credit that to the Nasdaq stock exchange being more concentrated, because the total number of stocks in the Nasdaq-100 is much smaller than the S&P 500. Thus, due to fewer names and those names doing exceedingly well, QQQ is another safe way to play the market for stable returns. Top holdings include Apple, Microsoft, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Tesla. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) Our next entry on this list of ETFs is all about growth potential. Some investors may not like VOO or QQQ index funds’ broad-based approach; for them, VUG will be more to their liking. It uses sophisticated screening methods to ensure only the companies displaying consistent top-line and bottom-line growth are included in its holdings. 7 Hot Entertainment Stocks Worthy of Your Attention The portfolio includes 250 stocks from a diversified array of industries, with names such as Apple, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) representing a sizeable chunk of the fund’s holdings. ETFs to Buy: Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) Source: Shutterstock At first glance, Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund may seem like an unusual pick. Vaccines are rolling out, but we are not back to full throttle as of yet. Still, if analyst projections are anything to go by, industrial stocks should start whirring again very soon. While industrials might be a hard cyclical sector to read, if you are bullish on the U.S. economic recovery, this fund is a must-have for your portfolio. Considering the nature of the fund, you will only find the top 73 industrial stocks on the S&P 500 in this portfolio. The fund is market-cap weighted. Consequently, the large caps command the biggest weights. Some of the fund’s top holdings include Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), Union Pacific Corporation, Boeing (NYSE:BA) and General Electric (NYSE:GE). On the date of publication, Faizan Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio. Faizan does not directly own the securities mentioned above. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 7 Great ETFs to Buy to Ride Out Rough Seas appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Apple IOS 14.5 is bringing big changes to your iPhone — here's what to expect

    Apple's iOS 14.5 is adding big things to the iPhone including a new feature that stops apps from tracking your activity and the ability to unlock your phone while wearing a mask. Here's everything you need to know.

  • Moving to a 'tax friendly' state? Do your homework first

    Deciding to move to a state with lower taxes without factoring in the whole tax picture could bite you in the form of higher property or sales tax.

  • Is Coinbase Stock A Buy Right Now, As Bitcoin Rebounds From Recent Plunge?

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase debuted on April 14, but is sharply off its post-IPO highs. Is Coinbase stock a buy or sell in the current stock market rally?

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Is Betting Big On NFTs, Extends Buy And Hold Strategy

    - Many billionaires tracked by both Forbes and Portfolio Insider are famously out of touch with modern blockchain infrastructure. But not Mark Cuban, the billionaire is all in on blockchain after infamously selling his startup Broadcast.com to Yahoo in the first internet boom for $5.7 billion in stock. After all, Mr. Cuban tells savvy investors that if he were to do it all over again, he would center his business around blockchain technology, smart contracts and NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. And he is putting his money where his mouth is. The host of the TV show ‘Shark Tank' recently doubled down on his investments in NFT’s by initiating multiple stakes in non-fungible token companies. The billionaire jumped in the NFT space with both feet since the beginning of this year. He bought stakes in NFT platforms like SuperRare, Mintable, Cryptoslam & OpenSea. The NFT market, which stood around $250 million last year, is on pace for record growth. Blockchain startups like Alchemy have grown 54-fold since August to power $25 billion worth of Ethereum projects, according to Bloomberg and Portfolio Insider. Along with investments in NFTs, the billionaire investor has also been snapping up crypto coins: “Bitcoin is not going to be a currency. It’s not going to be a hedge against fiat and printing too many fiat dollars. It is a store of value that is going to increase in value because it’s scarce.” Cuban uses a Coinbase wallet for bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital coins portfolio. Good enough, he bought shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on the day of its public debut on Nasdaq. Along with crypto-assets, NFTs, and non-fungible tokens, he loves to invest in traditional high-growth stocks. Here are some of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban’s top high-growth stocks: Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon.com, the world’s largest e-commerce giant, has been ace in the hole for Mark Cuban. Last year, he revealed that he started buying Amazon in the range of $500 to $700, and his “buy and hold” strategy is paying off big time. “I have close to a billion dollars in Amazon stock,” Cuban said last year. “It’s my biggest holding.” Amazon's stock price rallied 44% in the last twelve months and its shares are up 432% in the past five years -- thanks to a consistent high double-digit revenue and earnings growth. Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) The world’s largest streaming giant is the second-largest stock holding of the Shark Tank investor. Believe it or not, he holds a stake in Netflix ever since it was trading around $50 a share. With the shares now at around $500, the stock has been a jackpot with a 1,200% paper gain on Mr. Cuban’s early investment. Mark Cuban revealed in an interview that he holds more than 50,000 shares of Netflix, and he remains bullish on the streaming stock despite the flood of competitors entering the streaming market. “Every single new smart TV that has come out has Netflix as an option. When you go to the gym, every smart workout device has Netflix as an option,” Cuban said. “It’s ubiquitous not just here, but it’s becoming more ubiquitous globally as well ... I don’t see the competition negatively impacting that at all.” With more than 208 million in paid memberships, Netflix raked in a record $7.1 billion in revenue during the March quarter. He believes Netflix will be able to shake off its disappointing first-quarter subscriber growth figures and projections for the current quarter. He also believes that further post-earnings stock decline could create an opportunity for shareholders like himself. Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) Mark Cuban is a long-time shareholder in Twitter. And he swooped in to boost his stake last year when Twitter's stock price plummeted to its 52-week low on worries over advertising revenue. Buying on the dip worked like a charm for Mr. Cuban. The stock price of the social media company rallied 161% in the last twelve months, extending the five-year gains to 284%. The surge in global internet advertising is among the key catalysts behind Twitter’s stock price rally. Economic reopening and improving fundamentals for the global traveling and tourism industry will fuel growth into advertising revenues in 2021. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCathie Wood Is Loading Up On These Four Tech Stocks In 202184% Of Warren Buffett's Portfolio In 2021 Is In These 3 Categories© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • At career’s end, maybe we should embrace anti-retirement

    Retirement is commonly known as the end of your career and the beginning of a new life of leisure. According to the Stanford University Center for Longevity, in less than a century, average life expectancy in the developed world has increased by nearly 30 years, with many of those years coming in what we traditionally thought of as retirement. It means that retirement planning, which has normally been focused on making sure that you don’t exhaust your financial resources, needs to be replaced with longevity planning, so you can design a plan to use all of this newfound extra time.

  • 4 AI Stocks Leading the Pack

    It’s difficult to overstate the importance of artificial intelligence in the current world. Accenture (NYSE:ACN) survey indicates that “3 out of 4 C-suite executives believe that if they don’t scale artificial intelligence in the next five years, they risk going out of business entirely.” Given the potential market size and application across industries, AI stocks have grabbed the attention of investors. The good news is that the artificial intelligence market is still at an early growth stage. Companies that are current leaders in the AI space have ample headroom for expansion. A Kearney article, “Embrace AI to Survive” opines that “AI has reached only a small fraction of its full potential. The race is on, and some contenders have moved ahead, but nobody has a commanding lead.” Clearly, the market today is just the tip of the iceberg. This presents a big opportunity for AI stocks. It is forecasted that for fiscal year 2021, the AI market is estimated at $327.5 billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% through FY2024. I will not be surprised if healthy growth sustains beyond this forecast period.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 7 Retail Stocks With E-commerce Locked In Let’s discuss four AI stocks that are positioned to be among the industry leaders in the coming years. These stocks are worth considering for the long-term portfolio. C3.ai (NYSE:AI) ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) AI Stocks Leading the Pack: C3.ai (AI) Source: shutterstock AI stock has plunged after making highs of $183.90 towards the end of fiscal year 2020. Currently, the stock trades at $69.76, and the deep correction seems like a good buying opportunity. While earnings might have disappointed the markets, there is long-term value in the stock. For the third quarter of 2021, the company reported revenue of $49.1 million, which was higher by 19% on a year-on-year basis. Importantly, subscription revenue was $42.7 million and was higher by 23%. On the flipside, the company continued to report operating level loss. For the year, C3.ai expects operating losses at approximately $50 million. The key point to note is that as recurring subscription revenue increases, cash flows upside is likely. Therefore, I don’t see operating losses as a big concern. It’s worth noting that the company has expanded its market presence in the climate and energy sustainability market. Partners include Microsoft, Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) and Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR). This segment is likely to accelerate growth in the long-term. In addition, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and New York Power Authority are among the company’s clients. It seems that C3.ai has a strong base for delivering higher growth in the coming years. The AI stock correction is therefore an opportunity to accumulate. ServiceNow (NOW) Source: Phonlamai Photo / Shutterstock.com NOW stock is another interesting name among AI stocks. The stock has surged by 90% in the last year and looks good for further upside. ServiceNow operates several platforms that includes machine learning, intelligent chatbot, AI-powered search and performance analytics. Recently, the company acquired Intellibot, which is a robotic process automation company. The company already has a robust client base with 6,900 global enterprise customers. From a cash flow visibility perspective, the company has over 95% renewal rate. Furthermore, as of FY2020, subscription service revenue was 95% of the total revenue. For FY2020, ServiceNow reported subscription revenue of $4.3 billion, which was higher by 32% on a y-o-y basis. For the current year, subscription revenue is guided at $5.5 billion. Importantly, the company’s free cash flow was $1.4 billion last year. It seems very likely that FCF will be over $2.0 billion (annualized) over the next 24 months. 7 Great Retirement Stocks for Gen Z Therefore, the company has financial headroom to pursue aggressive organic and inorganic growth. In February 2021, Argus Research raised the price target for NOW stock in the range of $600 to $640. NOW stock is positioned to continue trending higher. Microsoft (MSFT) Source: Peteri / Shutterstock.com Among the bigger technology names, MSFT stock is worth adding in the portfolio of AI stocks. The stock has been in a steady uptrend and valuation still looks attractive at a forward price-to-earnings-ratio of 31.95. Recently, Microsoft announced a deal to acquire Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) at a price of $56 per share. The latter is a cloud and AI software company with a focus on the healthcare sector. The company has strong presence in the U.S. with 77% of U.S. hospitals being Nuance customers. Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft believes that “AI is technology’s most important priority, and healthcare is its most urgent application.” With the acquisition, the company will be positioned to accelerate its presence in the healthcare sector. The above statement also indicates the fact that Microsoft is focused on AI for growth in the coming years. It’s worth noting that Microsoft has also invested in C3.ai with a total exposure of 1.19 million shares. In October 2020, C3.ai, Microsoft and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) entered into a partnership to re-invest CRM with artificial intelligence. I will not be surprised if C3.ai is another potential acquisition target for the Microsoft as it accelerates investments in AI. Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com NVDA stock is another big name to consider among AI stocks. As a leading provider of artificial intelligence chips, the company is positioned for strong growth. In the last year, the biggest development for the company in the AI segment has been the acquisition of Arm Limited for consideration of $40 billion. With the acquisition, “Nvida will now be placed at the forefront of Arm’s IoT ecosystem and cloud-based AI edge computing.” Autonomous driving is one segment where Nvidia seems to have made significant inroads. The company will be partnering with TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) for autonomous trucks that are likely to commence production in FY2024. Nvidia has also been active in the healthcare segment. In April 2021, the company partnered with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) on a “new AI research projects using breakthrough transformer neural networks.” As Nvidia spreads its wings across different sectors with AI application, NVDA stock is worth holding in the portfolio. Recently, Raymond James analyst Chris Caso upgraded NVDA stock with a price target of $750. This would imply an upside of 23% from current levels around $608. On the date of publication, Faisal Humayun did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. Faisal Humayun is a senior research analyst with 12 years of industry experience in the field of credit research, equity research and financial modeling. Faisal has authored over 1,500 stock specific articles with focus on the technology, energy and commodities sector. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 4 AI Stocks Leading the Pack appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • John Calipari writes emotional letter after Terrence Clarke's death: 'His heart was overflowing with love'

    Former Kentucky guard Terrence Clarke was killed in a car accident in Los Angeles on Thursday. He was 19.

  • The Slide in FuelCell Energy Stock Is Coming to an End

    FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) saw its shares surge with the election of President Joe Biden. After remaining essentially flat for most of 2020, FCEL stock rocketed after Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election last November. At that time, $2.39 would buy you a share of FuelCell Energy. Four months later — propelled by the prospect of massive government spending on green technology — FCEL stock was flirting with $28. Source: Kaca Skokanova/Shutterstock Then the bottom fell out. Since then, there have been multiple analyst downgrades, including another this week. However, FCEL stock is moving back up today. Long-time industry watchers have seen this scenario before. The time seems right for hydrogen as a fuel, driving up FuelCell Energy shares. Then reality intrudes.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Hydrogen just isn’t quite ready for prime time. FCEL stock collapses. This pattern has been repeating since the 1990s for FuelCell Energy. However, if this is the time that hydrogen finally lives up to its potential — if investors gave up too early, looking for a quick win — then the stock is worth a closer look. 7 Retail Stocks With E-commerce Locked In Still off its February high close by 65%, FuelCell stock is showing signs of life today. Why FuelCell Stock Surged After November With Joe Biden pledging to spend trillions of dollars on infrastructure and clean energy jobs, his election victory on November 7, 2020 had a huge impact on hydrogen stocks. FuelCell operates power generation plants that use an electrochemical process instead of burning of fuels. In addition, FCEL technology produces hydrogen that can be used for transportation or commercial purposes. It was swept up in the optimism. With President Biden’s administration planning to spend trillions of dollars to make the U.S. a net zero emission country (including making U.S. electricity production carbon-free by 2035), FuelCell Energy seemed perfectly positioned to finally reap the rewards of its multi-decade investment. FCEL stock immediately began a steep climb. The enthusiasm for companies in the hydrogen sector got a boost on Jan. 15. The Department of Energy announced $160 million in federal funding for the sector, noting the money would be allocated “to develop technologies for the production, transport, storage, and utilization of fossil-based hydrogen, with progress towards net-zero carbon emissions.” $160 million is small potatoes, but it was seen as the start of the government funding tap opening. That news helped keep the momentum going on hydrogen stocks, including FCEL stock. Why Some Analysts Turned on FCEL The optimism for FuelCell began to fade. There were concerns that the Biden administration’s spending would be focused more on traditional infrastructure rather than direct spending on green energy. In other words, that the government spending tap would be quickly turned off. In January, J.P Morgan downgraded FCEL to a “Sell.” Most recently, MarketWatch reported on Wednesday that Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish had initiated coverage of FCEL stock with a “Sell” equivalent and a $9 price target. Despite opportunities in the hydrogen economy, Satish cited concerns: “the company is behind other fuel cell peers in terms of commercialization, and we struggle to see a path for [FuelCell] to grow into its current valuation.” The Wall Street Journal polled 10 investment analysts who cover FuelCell. They have a consensus “Underweight” rating for the stock. The optimism has faded. Bottom Line on FCEL Stock With the election of Joe Biden, excitement was beginning to ramp up for green energy stocks. At the time, I included FuelCell in my list of “Hydrogen Stocks To Buy for the Next Generation of Travel.” An investment in FCEL stock at that point would have netted a 1,070% return if you held onto it until Feb. 9. Unfortunately, we’ve seen what happened after the reality of the situation was recognized. The government was not going to immediately throw trillions of dollars at green energy. However, that drop does now offer the opportunity to pick up shares at a five-month low. Should you jump on that? FCEL stock rates a ‘B’ in Portfolio Grader. FuelCell is an established company with a long track record and development of the hydrogen economy in some form seems more likely than ever. Even if it’s not going to happen tomorrow — a realization that shook out many of the investors looking for a fast win — hydrogen is a part of the zero-emission future. It’s worth noting that even with the current bearish attitude toward the company, those WSJ analysts still see an average upside of nearly 15% for FCEL. Maybe now is the time to start looking at FuelCell again. Given FCEL’s gains on April 22, it seems that I’m not the only one who feels that way. On the date of publication, neither Louis Navellier nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Louis Navellier, who has been called “one of the most important money managers of our time,” has broken the silence in this shocking “tell all” video… exposing one of the most shocking events in our country’s history… and the one move every American needs to make today. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post The Slide in FuelCell Energy Stock Is Coming to an End appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Wall Street Rebounds on Strong Economic Data; Tech Earnings Take Center Stage

    Equities were boosted after factory activity powered ahead in early April and sales of new single-family homes rebounded more than expected in March.

  • SYPR Stock: The Big Government Deal That Has Space Stock Sypris Rocketing Higher

    Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock is rocketing higher on Friday following news of a space exploration deal with the U.S. Government. Source: 3Dsculptor / Shutterstock.com This deal comes from a prime contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. This will have Sypris Solutions manufacturing and testing of electronic assemblies that will be used in a government spacecraft program. According to a news release, this spacecraft will be used for deep space exploration. The craft will be able to carry a crew and will also have to be able to reenter the Earth’s atmosphere after missions in space are complete.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips So how far out is this spacecraft expected to travel? As far as Mars if things go well. The goal is to use it for missions to nearby asteroids, the Moon, and then eventually trips to Mars’ moons and the planet itself. 7 Retail Stocks With E-commerce Locked In Jim Long, Vice President & General Manager of Sypris Electronics, said this about the news sending SYPR stock higher today. “Sypris has been manufacturing space electronic hardware for many years for top-tier instrumentation, satellite and spacecraft providers. The opportunity to continue and expand our participation on this program is a privilege for Sypris Electronics. Our customer is a leader in the space industry and we look forward to working closely with them to ensure that this mission-critical program is a success.” Sypris Solutions says that it expects to begin production of the parts for the spacecraft this year. It also doesn’t disclose any of the terms of the deal, including financials. SYPR stock was up 58.4% as of Friday morning and is up 204.8% since the start of the year. Sypris Solutions isn’t the only company seeing its stock rise higher today. Several others are also seeing gains worth talking about. That includes Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN), C3.ai (NYSE:AI), and ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE:IO). Investors can get up to speed on these stocks by checking out the following content from InvestorPlace.com. More Friday Stocks News OCGN Stock: The Big COVAXIN News That Prompted 40% Gains in Ocugen Top Stocks 2021: If You Only Buy One AI Stock, It Better Be C3.ai 7 Penny Stocks That May Not Be Penny Stocks For Long On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post SYPR Stock: The Big Government Deal That Has Space Stock Sypris Rocketing Higher appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Kraken, Blockchain, Gemini—Coinbase listing paves way for crypto IPOs

    Following cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase's big public debut, these crypto companies may be next in line for an IPO.

  • U.S. manufacturing, new homes sales underscore booming economy

    U.S. factory activity powered ahead in early April, though manufacturers increasingly struggled to source raw materials and other inputs as a reopening economy leads to a boom in domestic demand, which could slow momentum in the months ahead. The economy is being boosted by the White House's massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 pandemic rescue package and increased vaccinations against the virus. Retail sales jumped to a record high in March and hiring accelerated, cementing expectations for robust growth in the first quarter and setting up the economy for what could be its best performance in nearly four decades.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy ASML After Its Q1 Earnings Beat

    The semiconductor equipment maker's stock already doubled over the past year, but it could still have plenty of room to run.

  • Tesla and Big Tech are about to rev up the busiest week of earnings season

    The busiest week of earnings season is about to kick off, with Tesla and Big Tech companies expected to dominate the headlines.