Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, S.A. (BME:FCC) Might Not Be A Great Investment

Today we’ll look at Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, S.A. (BME:FCC) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas:

0.064 = €442m ÷ (€11b – €2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas has an ROCE of 6.4%.

See our latest analysis for Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas

Want to help shape the future of investing tools? Participate in a short research study and receive a 6-month subscription to the award winning Simply Wall St research tool (valued at $60)!

Does Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Construction industry average of 8.5%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

BME:FCC Last Perf January 29th 19 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas.

Do Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas has total assets of €11b and current liabilities of €2.9b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 28% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.