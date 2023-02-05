FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for FONAR:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$20m ÷ (US$198m - US$15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, FONAR has an ROCE of 11%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for FONAR's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how FONAR has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From FONAR's ROCE Trend?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at FONAR, we didn't gain much confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 22% five years ago. However it looks like FONAR might be reinvesting for long term growth because while capital employed has increased, the company's sales haven't changed much in the last 12 months. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by FONAR's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 23% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

