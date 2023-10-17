Fond du Lac comes together after Drury Place shooting; police dog Iro is recovering

FOND DU LAC — Following Saturday's shooting that ended in one man dead and a police dog seriously injured, Fond du Lac law enforcement has been reaching out to ensure the community's security.

Oct. 14, city police officers and county deputies responded in the early morning to a disturbance involving weapons in the 500 block of Drury Place, where a man inside a vehicle exchanged gunfire with a sheriff’s deputy, according to the state Department of Justice.

The man was treated for injuries but died on scene, and Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office police dog Iro was seriously injured during the incident and treated at a veterinary hospital.

Both the police department and the sheriff's office shared gratitude on their respective Facebook pages for the community's cooperation and patience with the incident, and on Oct. 16, police officers went door-to-door in the neighborhood to share Police Chief Aaron Goldstein's letter offering resources and reassurance to their safety, as well as to meet with families and offer the news release from the DOJ.

"Community safety remains a priority and the FDLPD remains committed to doing everything we can to ensure our residents feel safe in our city," Goldstein said in the letter. "I am grateful each and every day for the way our FDLPD officers and Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office deputies work together to keep our communities safe."

Though the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is still investigating the incident and will provide any updates going forward, the sheriff's office has been updating the community on the status of the injured police dog.

The police dog received treatment the day of the incident and underwent surgery the next day with the help of a blood transfusion from a veterinary technician's dog, a yellow Labrador named Dwyer. As of Oct. 16, he has been awake and remains stable with no major setbacks, according to the latest update on the sheriff's office Facebook page.

The sheriff’s office K9 program is fully donor-funded, and in response to community questions on medical bills and supporting the program, Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt said donations are accepted by check to “FDL Sheriff K9 Program” mailed to FDL Sheriff K9 Program, P.O. Box 1273, Fond du Lac, WI 54936-1273; in person by check or credit card at the sheriff's office lobby window, 180 S. Macy St., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; or over the phone by calling 920-929-3372.

