Fond du Lac County deputies make 3 drug busts on I-41 during last week of June, seize large amounts of marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl

Fond du Lac County deputies seized over 1,000 fentanyl-laced oxycodone pills June 29 near Van Dyne.

FOND DU LAC - Three traffic stops on Interstate 41 resulted in five drug-related arrests during the last week of June, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

On three separate days that week — June 28, 29 and 30 — deputies pulled over vehicles on I-41 for equipment, registration and speeding violations, only to find that each of these vehicles was carrying drugs, the sheriff's office said.

A Milwaukee man was arrested after resisting police June 28, two Appleton men and one Racine man were arrested June 29, and another Milwaukee man was arrested June 30. All face drug-related charges and were taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail, authorities said.

During that week, deputies seized 86 grams of cocaine, 64 grams of marijuana and 1,032 fake oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. Later testing by the Drug Enforcement Administration revealed that 40% of the pills they tested contained a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl, the sheriff's office said.

The drugs "were likely being transported here for distribution just prior to the holiday weekend," the sheriff's office said, noting that the pills could have caused a number of overdoses.

