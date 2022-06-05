Fond du Lac County man jailed after threatening to shoot officials who support arming teachers

FOND DU LAC - A Fond du Lac County man was jailed on Thursday on a felony charge that he made a terrorist threat to shoot any lawmaker who votes to support arming teachers and other school personnel.

James R. Stearns, 72, of Taycheedah, was held in lieu of $4,000 bond after emailing a host at Milwaukee radio station WTMJ saying he would "purchase a gun, the most powerful I can purchase, and go to Madison and shoot as many people who vote for this law as I can before someone shoots me," Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney said in a statement issued to media.

He vowed in his mail that he was "more than willing to go down in a blaze of glory" to oppose a law that, if adopted, "would be the worst possible thing our country/state would ever see."

He also sent a threatening email to a specific legislator, saying the lawmaker would "be a dead man in 60 days of passing that legislation." Toney did not name the lawmaker, nor did he file a charge in connection with that threat.

Toney, who is a candidate for Wisconsin attorney general, acknowledged that "political disagreement is healthy," but said authorities would not tolerate threats of violence against individuals, schools or government.

"We will seek to hold those accountable," Toney said, "(who) … intimidate, create fear or disrupt our communities through threats of violence."

Stearns is next scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. on July 29 for a preliminary hearing.

Stearns' emails were sent in late May, according to Toney. He was taken into custody on May 27, one week before a different man in a separate case is believed to have fatally shot a retired Wisconsin judge who had once sentenced him to prison, then shot himself in the judge's home. Authorities said the judge may have been on a "hit list" the man carried that apparently included the names of two Democratic governors and a Republican U.S. Senator: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Story continues

More: Man suspected of killing retired Wisconsin judge identified as Douglas K. Uhde; had been sentenced by Roemer in 2005

More: North Fond du Lac School District seeking new superintendent amid Sadoff's departure

Contact Doug Schneider at (920) 431-8333, or DSchneid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PGDougSchneider.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac-area man jailed after threatening to shoot state officials