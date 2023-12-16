Fond du Lac County Sheriff to swear in new K-9 officer, and more news in weekly dose

Josie, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office newest K9, will be sworn in Dec. 19.

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt will conduct a ceremonial swear-in with Josie, the sheriff’s office's newest K-9, at 2 p.m. Dec. 19.

Josie is paired with in-house crisis social worker Sheila Seaborg.

The ceremony will be in the sheriff’s office conference room at 180 S. Macy St.

City, county offices closed in observance of holidays

Offices in Fond du Lac's City/County Government Center will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 in observance of the holidays.

Other closures include the sheriff’s lobby/records offices, the Department of Social Services, Portland Street Annex, the Highway Department, the Senior Center and Fond du Lac Area Transit will not operate.

The Municipal Service Center also will be closed for all services, including refuse and recycling collection and bulky waste drop-off. Refuse collection will be added to the regular Tuesday collection, so materials should be out by 5 a.m. Recycling collection will be one day for all customers both weeks.

The Main Fond du Lac Public Library will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 and will close at 4 p.m. Dec. 31 and be closed all day Jan. 1.

The Moraine Lakes Consortium will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 and Jan. 1 and 2.

Police and fire departments will be fully operational throughout the holiday period.

Sheriff's office joins sober driving campaign

Now through New Year’s Day, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office joins law enforcement agencies across the nation for the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign.

The campaign aims to prevent impaired driving crashes and ensure everyone can celebrate the holiday season safely.

According to a news release, during the last holiday season, there were 470 crashes across the state that involved an impaired driver. During that same period, there were 25 impaired driving crashes resulting in eight injuries and three fatalities in Fond du Lac County.

Alcohol and drugs can have a significant impact on a driver’s focus and ability to maintain control behind the wheel. Last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,230 alcohol-related crashes that killed 155 people. Alcohol contributed to more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities.

Collective Goods sale benefits SSM Health volunteers

The SSM Health Fond du Lac Volunteers will hold a Collective Goods sale Dec. 21 and 22 in the SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital lobby, 430 E. Division St.

Sale hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 21, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 22.

Hardcover books will be offered at 50% to 75% off retail price. Items include bestsellers, children’s, reference, hobby, nature and wildlife, sports along with special gift items.

Proceeds benefit patient programs and services, as well as the scholarship fund sponsored by the SSM Health Fond du Lac Volunteers.

For more information, call 920-926-4895.

Fond du Lac Area Transit rates to increase in 2024

Fond du Lac Area Transit fare will increase in 2024. The fare increase was approved by the Fond du Lac City Council during a budget vote in November. The fare increase will begin Jan. 2. The last fare increase was in 2012 and bus pass prices have not increased in more than 20 years.

The cash rate for adults will increase to $2 while rates for children and seniors increase to $1.50 and $1.25, respectively.

Ride tokens, 10-ride passes and monthly passes also are available and fees for those increase by $1 or $2.

For more information, contact Transit Manager Lynn Gilles at 920-322-3652.

Local high schools take part in Young Leaders Breakfast

The Young Professionals of Fond du Lac, a program of Envision Greater Fond du Lac, recently hosted its third annual Young Leaders Breakfast.

There were 47 young leaders and 135 high school students who participated in the event to share ideas and develop relationships. The event included three round-table discussions, covering topics related to working in specific industries, different pathways after high school graduation, and more. The participating young professionals represented at least 20 different industries, including business, agriculture, engineering, skilled trades and health care.

The 11 schools participating were: Campbellsport High; Central Wisconsin Christian; Fond du Lac High; Laconia High; Lomira High; North Fond du Lac High; Ripon High; St. Mary’s Springs Academy; STEM Academy; Waupun High; and Winnebago Lutheran Academy.

McArthur promoted at Envision Greater Fond du Lac

Lisa McArthur has been promoted to Vice President of Economic Development at Envision Greater Fond du Lac.

Lisa McArthur

McArthur has been with Envision Greater Fond du Lac since its inception in 2017. She was a member of the team at the Association of Commerce before the merger and served in a variety of roles. Most recently, McArthur was named interim vice president.

In this role, McArthur will manage the economic development staff; develop, implement and direct economic development programs; and ensure both the economic development team and Chamber of Commerce are involved and engaged in community and industry workforce initiatives and strategies.

McArthur holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational communication and a master’s degree in organizational leadership and quality.

Ag Ambassador program earns leadership award

Envision Greater Fond du Lac’s Ag Ambassador program, directed by the Agri-Business Council, received the 2023 Classroom Agriculture Literacy Leadership Award Dec. 3.

The ALL Award was established in 2022 to honor the ongoing work of volunteers who continually contribute leadership in advancing agriculture literacy through shared time, talents and creativity.

The Agricultural Ambassadors present various educational programs in schools throughout the Fond du Lac area free of charge. Topics include health and nutrition, consumer buying habits, food safety, economics, agricultural careers and agricultural production.

The Ag Ambassador program is geared toward children in 4K to eighth grade. For more information on the program, visit envisiongreaterfdl.com/ag-ambassador-program.

