Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office recovers stolen vehicle in high-risk traffic stop at Festival Foods

FOND DU LAC — The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office recovered a stolen vehicle from Winnebago County in eastern Fond du Lac Oct. 16.

Deputies received information after 9 a.m. on a vehicle stolen in Winnebago County earlier that morning, and about an hour later noticed a vehicle matching the description on East Johnson Street near U.S. 151, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

They were warned that the suspects had been involved in a previous stolen vehicle incident in Waushara County, during which they evaded a police pursuit, and the suspects were likely armed.

After confirming the vehicle, the deputies initiated a high-risk traffic stop in the Festival Foods parking lot and took the suspects into custody without incident.

The City of Fond du Lac Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene, and the suspects were turned over to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle was turned over to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

