Fond du Lac deputies seize suspected fentanyl, cocaine, loaded gun after Interstate 41 pursuit

FOND DU LAC - A 28-year-old Racine man was arrested Tuesday night after deputies said he tried to outrun them in a vehicle carrying over $80,000 worth of illegal drugs and a loaded gun, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

At around 10 p.m. Tuesday, the Winnebago County Communications Center notified their Fond du Lac County counterparts that a vehicle fled from a traffic stop on Interstate 41 headed south, the sheriff's office said.

A deputy in Fond du Lac County on Interstate 41 near Townline Road tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver went faster and threw a white bag out the window into the highway, according to a news release. Police recovered the bag and found that it contained illicit drugs worth around $80,000, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies pursued the vehicle for nearly 14 miles into Dodge County, when the driver lost control and crashed into the west ditch near Quad Graphics. The driver tried to run away but was found in a nearby patch of tall grass and arrested without incident, the sheriff's office said.

Inside the vehicle, deputies said they found a loaded handgun, nearly 300 grams of fake oxycodone pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl, and 84 grams of cocaine.

The driver was arrested on drug-related charges and is being held the Fond du Lac County Jail, the sheriff's office said. The man was evaluated for injuries at the crash scene and released to deputies. The investigation is ongoing.

More: Large-scale drug arrest made by task force in Fond du Lac County

More: Fond du Lac County deputies make 3 drug busts on I-41 during last week of June, seize large amounts of marijuana, cocaine and fentanyl

Contact Rebecca Loroff at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @RebeccaLoroff.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac deputies chase driver on I-41, seize drugs, loaded handgun