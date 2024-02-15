Fond du Lac deputy finds M-30 pill during traffic stop, leads to discovery of 1.5K more

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two women with extensive criminal records were arrested recently after authorities found a single blue M-30 pill, which eventually led to the discovery of around 1,500 pills.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a K9 handler conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Interstate 41 for an equipment violation.

The vehicle was reportedly occupied by a 26-year-old Appleton woman and a 25-year-old Menasha woman, and during the stop, there were several indicators of drug activity present.

The deputy asked for consent to search the vehicle, which was granted, and during the search, the deputy located a single blue M-30 pill.

The pill was labeled as an oxycodone pill, but due to the trend of increased counterfeit prescriptions, it was believed the pill was a fentanyl-pressed pill.

Both women were taken into custody and transported to the Fond du Lac County Jail on multiple drug and bail jumping charges.

Once at the jail, correctional staff located a significant amount of counterfeit oxycodone pills on the 26-year-old from Appleton. The additional pills were concealed on her and were discovered upon searching.

The suspected fentanyl pills weighed around 174 grams and were packaged in various smaller baggies. Based on the weight of the pills, it is believed that there were around 1,500 fentanyl pills in total that were headed to the Fox Valley area.

The 26-year-old female from Appleton has six open misdemeanor cases, including multiple drug cases, retail theft, and resisting/obstructing an officer.

The 25-year-old female from Menasha has two open felony and two open misdemeanor cases, including multiple drug charges.

“It is important to know that laboratory testing indicates seven of every ten pills seized by the DEA contains a lethal dose of fentanyl,” the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office said.

So far, in 2024, the DEA has already seized over 11.7M fentanyl-pressed pills. In 2023, the DEA seized a record 74.5M fentanyl pills.

“Most of these pressed pills are manufactured to look like authentic prescription medications,” added the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office. “Never accept pills from a friend, and only consume medications prescribed to you and purchased at a legitimate pharmacy.”

No additional details were provided.

