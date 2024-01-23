Fond du Lac Fire Rescue fights house fire for 3 hours; no one was hurt, but the home is uninhabitable

FOND DU LAC ― A house fire is out with no injuries after a three-hour battle Jan. 23, but the structure is now uninhabitable.

According to a release from Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, crews responded around 9:12 a.m. to heavy fire on a Tompkins Street home that proved difficult to extinguish.

The home sustained extensive damage and was occupied at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to escape, the release said.

The cause is under investigation and the department planned to canvas the neighborhood Jan. 24 to provide fire safety fliers on the importance of smoke alarms and detectors.

Fond du Lac Police Department assisted with scene management and traffic control. Alliant Energy secured gas and electric utilities, while Fond du Lac Water Utility shut off the water service. Red Cross is also assisting.

