Fond du Lac firefighter charged with 10 counts of child pornography

FOND DU LAC - A Fond du Lac firefighter was charged Tuesday with 10 counts of possession of child pornography after authorities say they found multiple images of abuse on his electronic devices.

Edgar Ramirez-Tellez, 50, of Fond du Lac, was the subject of a search warrant on Friday following cyber tips originating from his social networking accounts.

According to the criminal complaint, special agents with the Wisconsin Department of Justice - Division of Criminal Investigation went to Fire Station No. 3, 855 Western Ave., to interview Ramirez-Tellez.

Ramirez-Tellez admitted to authorities he had viewed or received inappropriate content via WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram and Signal, the complaint said. He said he had viewed child pornography as recently as two days earlier.

Ramirez-Tellez said he saved possibly more than 100 files within the "Hidden Album" of his iPhone, and authorities would find another six or seven images of child pornography on a small tablet he also had at the station. He said some of the images and videos he had involved children as young as 1 to 2 years old, the complaint said.

Ramirez-Tellez had his bond set at $500,000 and a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 26. He faces a 25-year prison sentence and a fine of $100,000 for each of the 10 counts.

