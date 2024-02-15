Fond du Lac Humane Society names new executive director

Fond du Lac Humane Society is named after the Ronald B. Sadoff family. Their benevolence through the years helped make the new shelter possible.

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac Humane Society has appointed Ariana Herbst-Cram its new executive director, and she began in the role Feb. 12.

Herbst-Cram, the society said in a news release, has experience in development, fundraising, operational leadership and community collaboration, which will be a focus for her leadership in addition to coordinating the volunteer program and supporting the existing shelter management team.

Penny Kottke, Fond du Lac Humane Society president, said, "In this new role, Ariana brings a fresh perspective and new opportunities for deeper community collaboration while strengthening our mission and dedication to the community we serve."

Herbst-Cram plans to use her background and enthusiasm for the cause to further advance and re-envision the humane society, piloting a new chapter of animal welfare in the city.

"I cannot wait to combine my lifelong passion for animals of all kinds, and my deep love of nonprofit work to further the mission of the humane society," she said. "I am excited to see what we can accomplish together."

To help welcome her, the organization will host a Paws and Hearts Open House from noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at the shelter, 652 Triangle Road, offering an opportunity to meet her and learn more about the Fond du Lac Humane Society’s mission and vision.

The next event with Herbst-Cram at the helm will be Casino Night March 15, with raffles, casino games, food and more. Early registration for that event ends March 3.

For more information, visit the Fond du Lac Humane Society Facebook page or fdlhumane.org, or call the humane society directly at 920-922-8873.

Daphne Lemke is the Streetwise reporter for the Fond du Lac Reporter. Contact her at dlemke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac Humane Society names Ariana Herbst-Cram executive director