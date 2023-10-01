FOND DU LAC — A 38-year-old Fond du Lac man has been arrested on suspicion of punching and kicking at his dog Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to the 100 block of North Berger Parkway at around 2 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of the incident, but the man had already left the scene.

Fond du Lac Police Department, in a news release, said it was also aware of a social media post depicting suspected animal cruelty from the same incident.

Investigation led police to identify the 38-year-old man as a suspect, and on Sunday, they observed the man driving in the area of West Johnson and North Seymour streets, where they made a traffic stop.

The man was taken into custody without incident during the traffic stop and was being held at Fond du Lac County Jail on suspicion of multiple charges as of Sunday afternoon.

Child porn arrest: Fond du Lac police arrest man on suspicion of 10 counts of possessing child pornography

Police did not release the man’s name nor the charges he is suspected of.

Police Chief Aaron Goldstein said in the release: “Animals are considered to be members of the family for so many pet owners, including myself. We appreciate everyone, some from all over the nation, who reached out through email and Facebook posts about this incident. We are currently working through the process of custody of the animal for assessment for any injuries or illnesses that require attention. We will release an update when our thorough investigation is completed.”

Police said no further details would be immediately released Sunday.

Contact Brandon Reid at 920-686-2984 or breid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @breidHTRNews.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac man arrested on suspicion of punching, kicking at dog