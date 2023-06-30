Fond du Lac man convicted of arson pleaded not guilty due to mental illness to child sexual assault

FOND DU LAC – A 42-year-old Fond du Lac man convicted earlier this year of setting fire to his house in 2021 pleaded not guilty due to mental illness June 28 to a charge of sexually assaulting a child younger than 13 more than 10 years ago.

Nathaneal Hankerson was found guilty but not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect for arson of a building without the owner's consent in February. This means he was guilty of committing the crime, but deemed not responsible because of his mental state at the time.

Fond du Lac County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Nehls at that time ordered Hankerson to be committed to in-patient care, according to court records.

Hankerson was charged with child sexual assault in May 2022. According to a criminal complaint, Hankerson confessed to police in December 2021 that he inappropriately touched a child around 2008 or 2009. In April 2022, the victim told police memories she recalled from that time.

In the arson case, Hankerson set fire to his Fond du Lac home he shared with his wife and children on Dec. 7, 2021, according to a criminal complaint. At the scene, he told officers he wanted to burn down his house to let go of his "earthly possessions" and get "a shortcut to heaven." The complaint says the structure damage and property loss from the fire was estimated to be more than $150,000.

