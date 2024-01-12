Fond du Lac man convicted of 2022 homicide after jury trial

FOND DU LAC — A 33-year-old Fond du Lac man was convicted Friday of a 2022 fatal shooting after a four-day jury trial.

A jury found Timothy Brown guilty of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm while convicted of a felony, for the homicide of Brandon Johnson, 40, of Fond du Lac.

Brown faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison. At his sentencing hearing, scheduled for 9 a.m. May 17, a judge will determine if and when he will be eligble for release on extended supervison.

Johnson was found dead the morning of Aug. 20, 2022, on the sidewalk area of 290 Marquette St., according to a criminal complaint.

An autopsy found he had been shot four times, two at close range.

Investigators discovered Johnson had been celebrating his 40th birthday the night of Aug. 19, the complaint says.

According to surveillance video footage and witness statements, Brown and Johnson were seen together at the beer garden outside Leon's Corner Pub, 261 N. Main St., at 3:01 a.m., the complaint says. Johnson attempted to enter the inside of the pub, which was closed, and was stopped by an employee. The employee spoke with Brown, who also was in the beer garden.

After Johnson was denied entry, he and Brown got into an argument, and Brown shoved Johnson. As the argument progressed, multiple people in the beer garden tried to diffuse the situation, at points trying to physically hold Brown back, according to the complaint.

Brown and Johnson left the pub at 3:09 a.m., followed by two witnesses from the beer garden. The witnesses stopped following when Brown and Johnson headed north on Marquette Street.

Shortly before 3:15 a.m., surveillance videos and audio recorded four gunshots. Brown then left the area of the shooting, appeared to try to "hide from a passing vehicle," then arrived at his home a few blocks away by 3:15 a.m., the complaint said.

Brown inititally told investigators he had been home the entire night after about 10:45 p.m. and had not seen or spoken with Johnson in months. However, after his arrest Aug. 22, 2022, Brown said that was not true, and he had gotten into a "little argument" with Johnson at Leon's that night, after he thought Johnson had spit on him, according to the complaint.

After three days of testimony, the jury began deliberating just before 9 a.m. Friday, and had a verdict about an hour later, according to court records.

