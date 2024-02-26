Fond du Lac man faces life in prison after jury finds him guilty of 2022 stabbing death of Jacquelyn Jo Rooney

FOND DU LAC — A 58-year-old Fond du Lac man was convicted of homicide Feb. 23 for the death of Jacquelyn Jo Rooney, 51, in 2022.

After a five-day trial and 40 minutes of deliberation, the jury found Gary E. Davis guilty of first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, mayhem with a dangerous weapon and hiding a corpse, all of which have a "repeater" modifier.

On Nov. 12, 2022, police conducted a welfare check at Rooney's apartment at the request of a caller from a local methadone clinic. The caller said Rooney hadn't been to the clinic in three days.

When police responded to her apartment, they found Rooney's body wrapped up with a red sleeping bag and covered with blankets on the apartment floor, with blood spilled on the floor and walls, according to the criminal complaint.

The medical examiner later determined Rooney had died from a dozen stab wounds to her torso and blows to her head.

More courts: Man sentenced to year and a half in prison for 2021 road rage shooting in Rosendale

Davis, who lived in the same apartment building as Rooney, was arrested four days later. According to the criminal complaint, witnesses reported the two were in a relationship, but Rooney seemed to be in the process of ending it.

A sentencing date has not yet been set, but Davis faces life in prison for the first-degree intentional homicide charge and 49.5 years of initial confinement and 20 years of extended supervision for counts two and three.

Judge Douglas Edelstein revoked bond and ordered a pre-sentence investigation report. For the sentencing hearing, he will also determine whether Davis will be eligible for release.

More courts: Fond du Lac man convicted in 2022 drunk driving crash that killed two people

The Fond du Lac Police Department investigated the case, with assistance from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office, the Grand Chute Police Department and the Wisconsin Crime Lab. District Attorney Eric Toney prosecuted the case.

The National Domestic Abuse Hotline is 800-799-7233. End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin has a directory of resources across the state at www.endabusewi.org/get-help.

Fulfilling our obligation: This report is part of The Reporter's mission to follow criminal cases from arrest to their conclusion.

Rebecca Loroff contributed to this report.

Contact Daphne Lemke at dlemke@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac man convicted in 2022 homicide of Jacquelyn Jo Rooney