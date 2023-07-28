Fond du Lac man sentenced to prison for violently attacking police officer in January 2022

FOND DU LAC – A 46-year-old Fond du Lac man was sentenced to a bifurcated 29-year prison term of 14 years initial confinement and 15 years of extended supervision for attacking a police officer at an apartment building in January 2022.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric J. Toney said in a news release that Jayson B. Keniston was sentenced by Judge Laura Lavey Thursday after a jury convicted him May 8.

The court sentenced Keniston to consecutive prison terms for felony charges and ran four misdemeanor counts of battery and three counts of disorderly conduct concurrent to the felony convictions.

The sentences break down as follow:

Battery to law enforcement officer, three years initial confinement and three years extended supervision;

Resisting an officer causing great bodily harm, five years initial confinement and five years extended supervision;

Substantial battery, one-and-a-half years initial confinement and two years extended supervision;

Substantial battery, one-and-a-half years initial confinement and two years extended supervision; and

Aggravated battery, three years initial confinement and three years extended supervision.

The Fond du Lac officer was a four-year veteran who suffered several injuries in the attack.

At around 10:20 p.m. Jan. 13, 2022, a Fond du Lac police officer, who at the time was a four-year veteran on the force, responded to a residence at an apartment building on East Merrill Avenue after someone reported a neighbor was trying to break their door down.

The officer asked for the defendant’s identification and the defendant then violently attacked the police officer, resulting in the officer suffering a broken nose, a fractured thumb, a ruptured ACL, as well as other cuts and abrasions.

Toney's news release said the officer was suffering lingering effects from the attack.

“An attack on a police officer is an attack on an entire community because police officers risk their lives every day to keep us safe,” Toney said in the release. “I’m proud to see our community and the courts provide justice based on the jury’s verdicts and the strong sentence from Judge Lavey. Attacks on a police officer will never be tolerated and we will aggressively prosecute anyone that engages in violence against law enforcement.”

The case was investigated by Fond du Lac Police Department and prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Barry Braatz.

