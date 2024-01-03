Fond du Lac man sentenced to 8 years in prison for child sexual assault

FOND DU LAC – A 42-year-old Fond du Lac man was sentenced in December to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting a child.

Nathaneal Hankerson pleaded no contest to a charge of second-degree sexual assault of a child Nov. 28. A no-contest plea means he accepts a guilty verdict without admitting or denying guilt.

Hankerson was charged with the sexual assault in May 2022. According to a criminal complaint, Hankerson confessed to police in December 2021 that he inappropriately touched a child around 2008 or 2009. In April 2022, the victim told police memories she recalled from that time.

Following his time in prison, Hankerson will spend 15 years on extended supervision. He is also required to register as a sex offender, court records say.

In February, Hankerson was convicted of arson of a building without the owner's consent. He was found guilty but not guilty due to mental disease or defect, meaning he was is not deemed criminally responsible for the arson because of his mental state at the time.

Fond du Lac County Circuit Court Judge Anthony Nehls ordered Hankerson to be committed to in-patient care at the time, according to court records.

Hankerson has a restitution hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. April 8.

Fulfilling our obligation: This report is part of the Fond du Lac Reporter's mission to follow criminal cases from arrest to their conclusion.

