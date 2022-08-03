Fond du Lac man sentenced to 10 days in jail for felony voter fraud in 2020 presidential election

FOND DU LAC – A 64-year-old Fond du Lac man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 days in jail for felony voter fraud in the Nov. 3, 2020, presidential election.

In addition to the jail sentence, Donald Holz was ordered to pay $500 in fines, plus court costs, by Fond du Lac County Circuit Court Judge Tricia Walker.

Holz was on felony supervision due to a 2019 drunk driving conviction. According to a criminal complaint, Holz's probation was set to last until Oct. 8, 2024.

Holz told police he informed election workers about his probation and "doesn't know why they let him vote," according to the criminal complaint. Holz acknowledged that he was made aware of his ineligibility to vote when he was convicted of a felony in 2019, but said he wished he called his probation agent to ask if he had been eligible to vote, the criminal complaint said.

The maximum penalty Holz could have received was three years and six months of imprisonment, with a $10,000 fine. The state requested 90 days in jail and a $2,000 fine, according to Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

Holz is the second person in Fond du Lac County convicted of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, Toney said in a news release. On July 21, a man was convicted of misdemeanor election fraud for voting in Fond du Lac County while living in a different county. He was sentenced to a $500 fine plus court costs.

More: Fond du Lac district attorney, running for attorney general, charges five more people with voter fraud

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac man sentenced to 10 days in jail for felony voter fraud