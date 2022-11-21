Fond du Lac man sentenced to 7 years in prison for 2020 fentanyl overdose death

FOND DU LAC - A Fond du Lac man was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison followed by eight years of extended supervision for his role in the fentanyl overdose death of a woman in 2020.

Robert L. Harris, 43, was found guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in August after he pleaded no contest to the charge.

Around 2:40 a.m. May 31, 2020, police were called to Harris' rooming house at 177 W. Second St. for a report of a woman who had overdosed and was not breathing.

Despite life-saving efforts from several bystanders and paramedics, the woman died at the scene. An autopsy found her death was caused by a mixed drug toxicity of cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol.

A witness told police Harris was a "middle man" and a heroin user, according to the complaint.

According to a news release from the Fond du Lac County District Attorney's Office, at the sentencing Harris described opioids as an “epidemic” and apologized to the family of the woman who died. He also said he feels that his arrest "rescued" him because he no longer wakes up each day searching for opioids, the news release said.

Harris was previously also charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and maintaining a drug trafficking place, both of which charges were dismissed but read in at the sentencing.

The maximum possible penalty Harris could have faced was 25 years in prison followed by 15 years of extended supervision. The state's recommendation was 7½ years of initial confinement followed by 10 years of extended supervision.

