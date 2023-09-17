Fond du Lac police arrest Wausau man after reports of gunshots Saturday night

FOND DU LAC – A 20-year-old Wausau man was arrested late Saturday night in Fond du Lac after police received several reports of gunshots being fired near East Second Street and Park Avenue.

Fond du Lac police said in a news release officers were called to the area shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. They searched the area, spoke with several people who heard the incident and located several handgun casings near the intersection.

The Wausau man, whose name was not released, was found near the scene, detained and later taken to Fond du Lac County Jail on suspicion of numerous weapons-related charges.

No one was reported injured and no damage to property was reported.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and no further details would be immediately released.

Anyone with information can contact police at 920-906-5555.

