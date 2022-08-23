Fond du Lac police arrest man in connection with Brandon Johnson's death

FOND DU LAC - A 32-year-old man suspected of being involved with the Aug. 20 death of Brandon Johnson was arrested Monday, the Fond du Lac Police Department said Tuesday morning.

The man is being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail while charges are pending. Charges of first-degree intentional homicide and felon in possession of a firearm will be referred to the district attorney's office, police said.

Johnson, 40, was found dead Saturday in the 200 block of Marquette Street with an apparent gunshot wound.

The investigation into the death is st ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Captain Scott Krause at 920-322-3720 or the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740. Callers can ask to remain anonymous.

