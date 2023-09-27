Fond du Lac police arrest man on suspicion of 10 counts of possessing child pornography

FOND DU LAC — A 28-year-old Fond du Lac man has been arrested on suspicion of 10 counts of possession of child pornography, a Class D felony.

Fond du Lac Police Department said in a news release Sept. 27 it received two cyber tips Sept. 11 from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children regarding a Fond du Lac individual possessing and/or distributing child sexual abuse material.

Police said investigation led to the identification of 28-year-old Fond du Lac man Allen R. Moreau as a suspect.

Police said they interviewed Moreau Sept. 20 and also seized an electronic device belonging to him. They then examined the electronic device after obtaining a search warrant and found numerous videos and pictures of child sexual abuse material, the news release said.

Moreau was taken into custody without incident at his residence Sept. 21 and transported to Fond du Lac County Jail.

Online court records show Moreau is being held on $1,500 cash bond and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 5.

This article originally appeared on Fond du Lac Reporter: Fond du Lac police arrest man suspected of possessing child porn