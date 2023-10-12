Fond du Lac police seek community's help identifying armed robbery suspect

FOND DU LAC — The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a recent armed robbery of the Kool Quick Stop, 506 S. Main St.

At around 9:15 p.m. Oct. 9, someone entered the store with a handgun and took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the store on foot, according to a Facebook post from the department. No injuries were reported.

The post also includes a photo of the suspect and a call for the community's help in identifying the person.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Nick Hahn at 920-322-3721 or nhahn@fdl.wi.gov, or call the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740. Callers can request to remain anonymous.

The department released no other information, but the investigation is active and in its early stages.

