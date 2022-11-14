Fond du Lac police seeking information after woman found dead in her home Saturday morning

FOND DU LAC – Fond du Lac police are investigating the death of a 51-year-old Fond du Lac woman after she was discovered on Saturday morning on East Merrill Avenue near North Main Street.

Police were called around 8:15 a.m. Saturday for a welfare check at the woman's home. When they arrived, they found the woman dead in her home. Her identity was not released until her family could be notified.

The Fond du Lac County Medical Examiner's Office is still working to determine the cause of the woman's death, which authorities consider suspicious, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking that anyone who might have information contact Detective Kristina Meilahn at 920-322-3713, kmeilahn@fdl.wi.gov or the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740. Callers to the tip line can remain anonymous.

