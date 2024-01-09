Fond du Lac public schools are closed Tuesday as a winter storm is expected to bring heavy snow

FILE - Amaya Schultz of Fond du Lac clears snow Jan. 23, 2019, from the sidewalk in front of her Fond du Lac home.

FOND DU LAC — Public schools will be closed Tuesday in Fond du Lac as a winter storm is forecast to drop 9 to 14 inches of snow on the area through Tuesday night.

All before- and after-school activities in the district are also canceled Tuesday, along with before- and after-school care and Community Education and Recreation Department activities.

The National Weather Service on Monday issued a winter weather advisory that will be in effect until 6 a.m. Tuesday followed by a winter storm warning from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 3 a.m. Wednesday.

All told, 9-14 inches of snow is expected with the storm, which could also bring wind gusts of up to 35 mph.

The NWS said travel could be very difficult with patchy blowing snow having the potential to significantly reduce visibility.

The heavy snow in combination with gusty winds could also result in power outages, the NWS said.

The hazardous conditions will impact both the morning and evening commutes in Fond du Lac, the NWS said.

The NWS also said a brief lull in snowfall rates may occur during the early morning hours Tuesday with heavy snow then moving in by mid to late morning.

